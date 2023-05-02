Lenworth Building Services Announces Partnership with Trivest

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenworth Building Services (the “Company”) announces it has partnered with Trivest Partners, LP (“Trivest”), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with over 40 years of experience creating strategic partnerships and fostering growth.

Headquartered in Mississauga, ON, Lenworth Building Services sells, installs, and services commercial overhead doors, high speed doors, loading dock equipment, and industrial fans. Established in 2003, the Company has grown to become one of the largest service providers in the Greater Toronto Area. Lenworth has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the delivery of high-quality service, which has helped establish its position as an industry leader in Canada.

Lenworth Building Services will continue to be led by its President, Spencer Cawker. “ We are thrilled to partner with Trivest and tap into their experience in growing businesses like ours. We believe this partnership will allow us to further expand our reach and continue to offer the highest level of service to our customers,” said Cawker.

The Company's founder, Ralph Cawker, will remain with Lenworth in an advisory capacity, ensuring continuity and the preservation of the values that have made Lenworth successful. “ Trivest’s expertise in working with founders and family-owned businesses gives us confidence that they are the right partner to help us build upon the strong foundation we’ve established,” added Ralph Cawker.

Russ Wilson, Managing Partner at Trivest, commented, “ We are incredibly impressed by Lenworth Building Services’ dedicated management team, leading market position, and track record of growth. We are excited to support the Company in further expanding its footprint and solidifying its reputation as a top provider of commercial building solutions in the region.”

About Lenworth Building Services

Lenworth Building Services, headquartered in Mississauga, ON, specializes in the sales, installation, and service of commercial overhead doors, high speed doors, loading dock equipment, and industrial fans. Founded in 2003 by Ralph Cawker, the Company has become one of the largest service providers in the Greater Toronto Area, consistently delivering high-quality solutions and exceptional customer service. Under the leadership of President Spencer Cawker, Lenworth Building Services continues to expand its reach across Canada and build on its success. For more information, visit www.lenworth.ca

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling approximately $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of 70 professionals. For more information, visit www.trivest.com