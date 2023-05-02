Paymentus and Oracle Partner for Integrated Billing and Payments

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY), an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member, and Oracle continue to collaborate to provide energy and water sector utilities with a wide range of flexible, trusted billing and payments services. The partners recently completed extensive testing to fully validate the integration of the Paymentus Instant Payment Network (IPN) and electronic bill presentment and payment platform (EBPP) across Oracle Energy and Water’s suite of automated and intelligent Customer Information Systems (CIS).

Whether in the cloud or on-premises, leading utilities worldwide depend on Oracle Energy and Water CIS platforms to optimize meter data management, customer care, and billing capabilities in a single, unified solution that supports modern utilities’ customer care operations. Paymentus’ highly regarded comprehensive billing and payment management and customer communications platform is used by more than 1,900 utility providers, local governments, businesses, and financial institutions nationwide to provide a fully unified SaaS customer bill-pay experience.

“After a rigorous platform validation process, we are proud to expand our solution integration with Oracle,” said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paymentus. “Having a platform validated and regression tested across Oracle Energy and Water’s CIS applications assures providers that their investment is protected, and they have adopted a platform for the future that will evolve and grow to meet the increasingly high bar of customer service expectations.”

The Paymentus Instant Payment Network (IPN) integration was validated across the suite of Oracle Energy and Water CIS solutions, including Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing, Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter, Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service, and the recently introduced Oracle Customer Experience (CX) for Utilities solution.

“Working with Paymentus and Oracle has helped many of our customers with not only the complexities of serving their energy and water consumers, but also to tackle the challenge of evolving at speed to meet the moment,” said Matt Gleeson, vice president for global alliances and channels, Oracle Energy and Water. “We are leveraging data, AI, and behavioral science from across the enterprise to influence positive consumer behaviors on an enormous scale, and this cannot happen unless every component is aligned, integrated, and scalable. Together, integrated Oracle and Paymentus solutions will help energy and water organizations increase positive customer experiences through safe, flexible, and agile billing and payments processes.”

At a time when payment flexibility is a primary concern for consumers, Paymentus supports more payment methods and payment channels than any other billing and payment platform. Clients using the Paymentus platform can accept online, mobile, IVR, text, kiosk, point of sale, and agent-assisted payments and offer popular and flexible payment options such as Venmo, PayPal, AmazonPay, credit, debit, ACH, digitized cash, crypto, and more, to drive consumer action, adoption, and satisfaction.

Paymentus has been an OPN member since 2016 and received the 2022 Oracle Utilities User Group (OUUG) Pacesetter award.

