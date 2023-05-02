Tricentis Strengthens SAP Partnership with Latest Innovations to be Featured at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced its diamond sponsorship at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference, taking place in Orlando, FL on May 16-17, 2023. Joining discussion on the event’s theme, “Future-proof your business with confidence,” Tricentis will showcase its full suite of continuous testing and quality engineering solutions designed to help organizations release faster, improve quality and performance and reduce costs along the way, including the introduction of the latest SAP-focused release of its change intelligence product Tricentis LiveCompare.

“Through the power of partnership between SAP and Tricentis, joint customers accelerate adoption of SAP software, optimize their SAP solutions, and ensure quality in the SAP releases,” said VJ Kumar, SVP and GM, Tricentis. “We are excited to participate in this year’s SAP Sapphire conference, providing attendees access to our product experts and product portfolio at our booth, and multiple customer stories via various speaking sessions and roundtables.”

Discover the latest SAP-focused innovation by Tricentis

Tricentis LiveCompare 5.0

The latest enhancement to Tricentis LiveCompare, SAP Change Intelligence software, introduces smart project guides for S/4HANA migrations and SAP lifecycle management activities, providing guidance and recommendations of the quality-related activities to be performed by role, at each stage of a project, from planning all the way into production. By incorporating best practices, including SAP’s own Activate methodology, LiveCompare’s smart guides ensure that projects are delivered within budgets and timelines and that quality is addressed continuously from the beginning of a project.

“Successfully migrating to a new system means keeping time spent, cost and risk as low as possible, and that can only be accomplished by focusing on quality from the earliest stages of the project,” said Suhail Ansari, Chief Technology Officer, Tricentis. “As the first partner to contribute to SAP Activate, SAP’s project implementation methodology for deploying, adopting, and extending transformational solutions like S/4HANA, Tricentis is providing access to quality-enhancing best practices directly into SAP lifecycle activities via Tricentis LiveCompare 5.0 to eliminate guesswork and ensure quality at every phase of the SAP lifecycle.”

Visit Tricentis at booth 401

On Tuesday, May 16, stop by booth 401 in the Exhibit Hall from 5:15 – 7 p.m. ET for the Tricentis Happy Hour to catch up with Tricentis product experts and network with peers and industry leaders. Attendees can also join Tricentis product experts at the booth during exhibit hours to learn more and experience hands-on demonstrations of the Tricentis continuous testing and quality engineering solutions, including:

Tricentis Tosca – enterprise continuous testing

Tricentis LiveCompare – change impact analysis

Tricentis Data Integrity – enterprise data integrity testing

Join the Tricentis customer speaking sessions

Discover how Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores drove down costs and accelerated innovation

What: Learn how convenience store retailer Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has been able to reduce costs and accelerate innovation. Hear how the SAP Enterprise Continuous Testing solution by Tricentis helped Love’s improve financial reporting and growth.​

Speaker: Thomas Cody, Quality/Test Architect, Automation Engineering, Love’s Travel Stops

When: Tuesday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET

How Western Midstream shifts quality assurance left in its transformation

What: Learn how energy service provider Western Midstream has accelerated regression testing in its transformation with SAP S/4HANA using the SAP Enterprise Continuous Testing solution by Tricentis. See how it has reduced manual testing, integrated with DevOps pipelines, and consolidated tools, resulting in a quality-first, shift-left delivery lifecycle.

Speaker: Manual Cavazos, Manager, Business Services at Western Midstream

When: Wednesday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET

As the volume and velocity of needed technology updates have increased in recent years, customers are finding their traditional testing methods require significant manual effort and can be a challenge to deploy in a timely manner. Tricentis’ partnership with SAP helps enable businesses using SAP solutions to use Tricentis’ continuous testing solutions and keep up with the accelerated pace of updates. Tricentis also provides product roadmaps and innovations, early support of UIs and API technologies from SAP, outstanding customer support experience, and tight product integration with SAP solutions.

About Tricentis

