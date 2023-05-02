Volkswagen Selects ACERTUS as Logistics Partner to Deliver Greater Supply Chain Efficiency

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACERTUS, the only automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, today announced it has been named the exclusive transport provider for Volkswagen’s Centerville, Illinois railhead ramp to help manage supply chain disruptions, remove friction, and improve velocity throughout the lifecycle of a finished vehicle.

After several successful pilots, the manufacturer tapped ACERTUS to expand their logistics partnership to a critical, high-volume ramp. ACERTUS’ unique combination of technology, service, and on-demand access to diverse carrier capacity helps the company reduce supply chain friction and ensure faster speed of deliveries.

“We are focused on driving the future of automotive logistics through innovative technology to provide scalable, reliable and efficient delivery experiences,” said Trent Broberg, ACERTUS Chief Executive Officer. “ACERTUS is uniquely positioned to mitigate risk and increase speed to market and we are extremely proud that Volkswagen has selected us as their logistics partner so we can help the company scale efficiently and mitigate and manage supply chain challenges.”

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is the only omnichannel automotive logistics platform that provides end-to-end solutions for vehicle lifecycle management. With a focus on technology and innovation, ACERTUS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including vehicle transport, storage, maintenance, title, registration, and compliance services, among others. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. For more information visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com.

About Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Group, with its headquarters in Wolfsburg, is one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The Group comprises twelve brands from seven European countries. In addition, the Volkswagen Group offers a wide range of financial services, including dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, and fleet management. The Group operates 122 production plants in 20 European countries and a further 11 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa. 664,496 employees worldwide produce vehicles, and work in vehicle-related services or other fields of business. The Volkswagen Group sells its vehicles in 153 countries.