Altera Digital Health and Pipeline Health Extend Partnership by Seven Years

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global healthcare IT innovator, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Pipeline Health, a community-based hospital system headquartered in Los Angeles. The seven-year contract will extend Pipeline Health’s use of the Paragon electronic health record (EHR) at four Los Angeles-area hospitals and deploy the system at White Rock Medical Center in Dallas.

Pipeline Health’s mission is to serve the underserved communities around its hospitals with the safe, quality care and compassion its patients deserve. Serving more than 130,000 patients annually at five hospitals in California and Texas, Pipeline Health recognized that Paragon provides robust technological capabilities today’s safety net facilities need to thrive and provide high-quality care. The decision to expand its use of Paragon will enable Pipeline Health and Altera to build on the strong partnership forged over the last several years.

“As we neared the end of our previous contract with Altera, we saw an opportunity to build on our joint success by reinvesting in our collaboration with Paragon,” said Robert Allen, CEO, Pipeline Health. “We’ve had a very positive experience working with the Altera team through the years, and we are excited to expand on our shared history in serving the patients who need our care.”

Paragon is designed to meet the unique clinical, financial and operational needs of community and critical access hospitals. The end-to-end solution increases speed to innovation while reducing cognitive burdens for providers by leveraging Human-Centered Design methodologies that underpin the development of all Altera solutions.

“Every day at Altera we strive to be insanely great for our clients by delivering robust solutions and expert guidance they can rely on and trust,” said Marcus Perez, President, Altera Digital Health. “Pipeline Health’s renewed commitment to Paragon is a testament to that mission and the effectiveness of our partnership. I’m proud of what our teams have already accomplished together and know we will make even greater progress as we expand on this work into the future.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT innovator, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to connect and inspire healthier communities. Formerly the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment, Altera’s platform approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. Together, with our clients, we’re bringing next-level healthcare within reach. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.