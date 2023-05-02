Spire Global Launches a Space-Powered Weather Insights Platform for the Maritime Industry

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced the launch of its new Deep Navigation Analytics™ (DNA) Platform, a centralized, space-powered hub that delivers essential insights to maritime stakeholders through three layers: maritime weather data APIs, actionable intelligence APIs, decision support solutions and visualizations.

The platform utilizes radio occultation (RO) data acquired by the Company’s fully deployed satellite constellation and its proprietary weather forecasting model, which assimilates RO data to generate 15-day global weather forecasts, ensuring that users have access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive information available.

“With unparalleled global weather coverage from space, particularly in under-observed areas like the open oceans and other remote regions, the launch of Spire's Deep Navigation Analytics™ Platform, provides the maritime world with one suite to facilitate a broad range of maritime use cases,” said Mike Eilts, General Manager of Weather and Earth Intelligence, Spire.

Maritime Weather Data APIs

Spire’s platform enables quick and easy access to highly accurate maritime weather information via reliable APIs that sync with its other global datasets, including global maritime AIS positional data, vessel characteristics and port events, to provide a holistic view of the seas. A recent study by Spire in collaboration with a customer projected approximately $11 billion annual global savings in fuel costs and a reduction of 57 million tons of carbon emissions by vessels that optimize their voyages to avoid unfavorably windy conditions.

Actionable Intelligence APIs

Spire’s multi-objective routing algorithm, powered by a partnership with a leading maritime tech company Theyr, generates recommended vessel route options based on vessel-specific constraints and the desired outcome (e.g. best time charter equivalent, minimum fuel, best time, just-in-time arrival and more). Unlike other existing traditional weather routing algorithms, Spire’s actionable intelligence for voyage optimization can deliver multiple insights within a single calculation to help maritime stakeholders reduce fuel consumption, minimize emissions, and enhance safety.

“We are partnering with leading innovative entities to co-develop cutting-edge solutions, such as the one with Theyr to provide multi-objective voyage optimization, which no other player in the industry is currently offering,” added Eilts.

Decision Support Solutions and Visualizations

Spire’s DNA platform can empower decision makers by offering a holistic view of global fleet positional data while visualizing current weather conditions within ShipView™, an online dashboard built for the maritime industry. ShipView™ provides real-time tracking of fleet performance, validation of conditions impacting vessels, and monitoring of rapidly evolving weather forecasts that can keep crews, cargo, and vessels out of harm’s way.

Ocean shipping accounts for 80 to 90 percent of global trade and is estimated to hit roughly $25 trillion in 2022. Governments, the 800 container ports, shipping companies and fleet operation managers that handle around 55,000 merchant vessels, data scientists, application developers and solution providers can leverage the DNA platform to receive the operational intelligence needed to increase profitability, reduce emissions, and maximize crew safety — all accessible in one place with multi-format delivery. It also provides highly granular, continuous datasets to train artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

The introduction of the Deep Navigation Analytics™ Platform follows the November 2022 launch of Spire’s dark shipping detection solution. Learn more at https://spire.com/weather/deep-navigation-analytics-platform/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.