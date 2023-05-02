Iveda and NetGain Systems Partner to Offer Observability-as-a-Service Capabilities to Cerebro Smart IoT Technology

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI video and sensor technologies, today announced during WebSummit Rio a new partnership with NetGain Systems, leading provider of network and application performance management solutions, which will effectively bring Observability-as-a-Service capabilities to Iveda’s Cerebro Smart IoT Platform. Through this partnership––and subsequent integration of NetGain’s technology into Iveda’s smart city offering––cities worldwide will be afforded unmatched control and management of their network infrastructure. As part of the agreement, NetGain Systems will actively support Iveda smart city projects in Asian and Australian markets, providing invaluable market share support for Iveda’s AI and IoT products and services.

Markets and Markets predicts the global smart city market to reach upwards of $1024.4 billion by 2027, as the continued adoption of advanced technologies propels the industry forward. As more cities, communities, and organizations turn to IoT technologies, visibility becomes pertinent to the overall success of truly smart entities. Through this partnership, Iveda can offer cities and organizations alike unparalleled Observability-as-a-Service alongside increased reliability, efficiency, and security of network infrastructure, leading to a better quality of life for citizens overall.

“As cities around the world become more complex, the need for innovative IoT solutions has never been greater –– nor has the need for real-time insight into the goings-on of these networks,” said David Ly, Iveda CEO and founder. “Through this partnership with NetGain Systems, Iveda can further support a wide range of network environments, from small businesses to large enterprises and metropolitan areas worldwide. We’re eager to partner with NetGain and offer our unique combination of smart city capabilities on a global scale.”

Cerebro is a cloud, AI-based central management platform of all Iveda IoT sensors, trackers, cameras, and utilities; the technology is crucial to smart city offerings. The platform uses machine learning algorithms to predict potential network issues before they occur, providing real-time visibility into network performance and allowing for quick identification and resolution of issues. Reporting and analytics are completely customizable, enabling city officials and leaders to make more data-driven decisions while optimizing network infrastructure.

“I am thrilled by this strategic partnership with Iveda, and the opportunity to expand NetGain's AI-driven observability capabilities into the world of IoT and smart cities,” said James Chia, CEO of NetGain Systems. “I look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to provide our customers with reliability, efficiency, and security for their smart city deployments.”

Iveda and NetGain Systems’ dynamic combination of technology has the power to help cities proactively monitor and manage critical systems––from traffic lights to public transportation networks––all while preventing downtime and ensuring smooth operations. The technology also actively enables cities to improve their cybersecurity posture by detecting and mitigating potential threats in real-time. For more information on Cerebro’s use cases, visit https://iveda.com.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

About NetGain Systems:

Founded in 2002, NetGain Systems is a pioneer in the IT monitoring business, and continues to develop its business as it evolves from IT monitoring to IT observability. It has established local teams throughout the Asia Pacific Region, including Australia, China and Singapore.

Regardless of location, type, size, or complexity, our solutions give our customers the power to observe their IT infrastructure, services, applications and devices with ease, all from a single management dashboard, to achieve operational excellence with reduced complexity and gain useful insights to improve business outcomes. By understanding that every organization’s IT environment is different, NetGain’s dynamic solutions are designed to be highly adaptable, fitting the unique demands of your operating environment and evolving with your growing organization. For more information, please contact info@netgain-systems.com or visit https://www.netgain-systems.com/.