GuidePoint Security Adds Cequence Security as the Latest Technology Partner to Join the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Cequence Security, the leading provider of Unified API Protection (UAP), has joined its Emerging Cyber Vendor Program. Through this partnership, Cequence Security will leverage GuidePoint’s federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement to expand their federal footprint. As part of this program, the Cequence Unified API Protection solution will soon be available under GuidePoint’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract #GS-35F-508CA.

“While APIs are critical to enabling business, they have become a primary attack surface that must be protected,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “Simply putting API gateways and WAFs in place to manage known APIs and known threats does not solve the API security issues to keep Government Agency data safe. A Unified API Protection solution that discovers, detects and defends against all API vulnerabilities, risks and threats is required.”

“Cequence Security is the only solution that protects organizations from every type of attack on the OWASP API Security Top 10, OWASP Web Application Security Top 10 and OWASP Automated Threat list,” said Mark Azad, Chief Revenue Officer, Cequence Security. “Through our partnership with GuidePoint Security, government agencies will have a complete solution for addressing all API risks.”

With the Cequence Unified API Protection (UAP) solution, customers can address every phase of their API protection lifecycle to defend APIs from attackers and eliminate unknown and unmitigated API security risks that can lead to API breaches, data loss, fraud, and business disruption. Security teams deploying the UAP solution achieve continuous protection of their complete API risk surface, enabling their organizations to reap the competitive and business advantages of ubiquitous API connectivity securely while meeting regulatory compliance.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

About Cequence

Cequence Security, the pioneer of Unified API Protection, is the only solution that unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, dynamic testing, risk analysis and native mitigation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever-evolving API attacks. Cequence Security secures more than 6 billion API calls a day and protects more than 2 billion user accounts across organizations in different verticals. Our customers trust us to protect their APIs and web applications with the most effective and adaptive defense against online fraud, business logic attacks, exploits and unintended data leakage, which enables them to remain resilient in today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.