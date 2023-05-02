TNS Launches Full-Suite of Financial Infrastructure Services Across Canada

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has deployed network connectivity in all major Canadian financial exchange markets in a series of partnerships announced today. Now, all brokers, analysts, traders and investors which are part of the TNS worldwide financial community can access Canadian markets leveraging TNS’ trading infrastructure.

The Canadian expansion includes seven exchanges: TradelogiQ, NEO Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Nasdaq Canada and CBOE MATCHnow, as well as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Montreal Exchange (M-X), both part of TMX Group.

TNS now offers its full suite of infrastructure services, including colocation and ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity, with TMX out of the Markham data center, and provides managed hosting services within Equinix TR2 data center where the other exchanges are located. TNS also has added new Canadian data feeds to its portfolio, helping to enable greater efficiencies for market data connectivity and order routing.

“This market launch across Canada connects millions of financial buyers and sellers and brings them up to speed on the world’s first globally deployed, highly reliable, and fast commercial backbone,” said Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Vice President of Product Development for its Financial Markets business. “TNS is proud to help Canadian financial markets increase uptime and reduce disruption with our single-source solutions suite.”

Canada represents a significant milestone in TNS’ systematic global expansion plans over the last few years. The deployment of services across these exchanges brings critical mass and momentum to TNS’ interconnected, worldwide trading infrastructure, and represents a major step in bringing best-practice financial industry operations to a new level of access, monitoring, orchestration and security.

The TNS low-latency network connectivity in Canada allows customers to access all equities and derivatives markets alongside the established, comprehensive TNS European, APAC and US exchange infrastructure. TNS’ mutualized exchange connections deliver a multitude of solutions, including the full, managed services suite, colocation and hardware procurement, all at lower costs than traditional self-managed and siloed exchange systems.

The completion of the build-out complements recent deployments in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Madrid and Johannesburg, all with exchange connectivity to any point on the TNS backbone, including New York, Chicago and London. Further network expansion in 2023 includes Stockholm and Sydney.

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.