Catalyst Health Network, Largest Network of Independent Primary Care Physicians in Texas, Forms Partnership with agilon health

PLANO, Texas & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst Health Network, the largest clinically integrated network for independent primary care providers in Texas today, announced it has formed a long-term partnership with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. The partnership will bring agilon’s value-based, Total Care Model to Catalyst’s expansive primary care network and build upon Catalyst’s proven model of relationship-driven care to improve outcomes and experience for senior patients throughout Texas.

“Effective primary care is the cornerstone of a thriving health care system, yet in America, the status quo is failing doctors and patients,” said Christopher Crow, M.D., president and co-founder, Catalyst Health Network. “agilon and Catalyst are committed to a new model of care, one that elevates value over volume and that pairs quality outcomes with meaningful care experiences. With agilon’s partnership and our combination of purpose-built platforms, Catalyst member practices will be able to reach more seniors and provide the high-quality, patient-centric care they deserve.”

Based in Plano, Texas, Catalyst Health Network’s technology-enabled and team-based care model supports clinical excellence throughout the patient journey and operational performance that enables scalable delivery of personalized care. Catalyst member practices serve more than 1.5 million patients across three regions of Texas, including more than 65,000 senior patients that look to their Catalyst physicians for trusted care in the moments that matter most.

“In all corners of the country, agilon is enabling primary care practices to move to a value-based model of health care that improves patient outcomes, lowers health care costs and leads to healthier communities,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Texas was one of agilon’s first major markets, it is our home, and we are thrilled to partner with Catalyst Health Network and its unique combination of high-performance, leading reputation and scale within each of its geographic markets to deepen our footprint in this state.”

Catalyst joins agilon’s growing network of physician partners and will be part of the 2024 class of new partner organizations. As of 2024, agilon will be in long-term, full-risk partnerships with 32 physician groups across 14 states and 30+ diverse geographies and will have more than 2,700 primary care physicians in its growing PCP network.

About Catalyst Health Network

Catalyst Health Network enables trusting relationships and personalized care delivery to flourish at the heart of primary care. As the largest clinically integrated network for independent primary care in Texas, Catalyst encompasses more than 1,000 providers who care for more than 1.5 million patients statewide. Our work improves patient health and reduces overall costs in sustainable, scalable ways. Together, we help communities thrive. For more information visit: catalysthealthnetwork.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.