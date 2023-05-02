SMARTLINEN Utilization Data Optimizes Linen Inventory and Creates Savings

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMARTLINEN®, the South Florida tech hospitality company, is on a mission to empower hotels with cutting-edge technology that streamlines linen management, reduces waste, and enhances guest satisfaction. SMARTLINEN has proven that their real-time utilization data can replace traditional PAR level methodology. The company's data analysis is helping hotels maximize efficiency and providing more precise linen replacement trends.

The hospitality industry is known for its attention to detail, and linen management plays a crucial role in guest satisfaction. Balancing cost efficiency and guest comfort presents challenges, with optimizing linen inventory and reducing environmental impact becoming increasingly important. SMARTLINEN's solutions address these challenges effectively.

Over the last two years, SMARTLINEN has collected real-time RFID scan data on linen circulation, wash cycles, and lost inventory from their network of properties. This information has provided detailed metrics that have enabled the company to develop a proprietary calculation called the SMARTLINEN Management Index (SMI).

The SMARTLINEN Management Index offers a valuable factor that helps hotels determine if they have enough inventory to service their guests and confirms the efficiency of their operation. The system specifically advises properties of the exact amount to order if necessary. By implementing the SMI calculation, the average hotel can reduce its overall inventory based on items needed, as opposed to the traditional PAR philosophy. The data reflects $2.00 to $3.50 per occupied room savings.

William Serbin, President and CEO, expressed confidence in SMARTLINEN's data-driven technology, stating, "As we continue to scale, we firmly believe that our innovative solutions will become an industry standard, leading to improved guest satisfaction and more efficient linen management for hotels worldwide."

SMARTLINEN enables hotels to make their linen SMART, providing automated inventory management, greater efficiencies, and improved guest satisfaction. This comprehensive linen tracking solution saves hotels money by offering real-time tracking and more efficient purchasing. The system is powered by a cloud-based software platform that automatically reports linen inventory data using UHF radio frequency identification technology.

For more information regarding the innovative RFID-tracking technology and the complete product range, please visit www.smartlinen.net.