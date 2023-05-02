Carenet Health Expands Its Footprint in the Philippines by Creating Preferred Company Partnerships with Far Eastern University

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Far Eastern University (FEU) Alabang, FEU Diliman, and FEU Institute of Technology, all private universities in Manila, Philippines, to establish a robust internship program to create opportunities for their students, particularly those with specializations in business, web and mobile application, data science, and business analytics. The data labeling internship program will allow participating students to foster beneficial career and life skills while providing a valuable service to Carenet’s CX Analytics Group, which works to identify points of friction in the healthcare consumer service journey experience.

“ Carenet Health’s work with these three programs at Far Eastern University is demonstrative of our deepening presence in the Philippines and our dedication to developing key relationships there, as we are currently growing our number of Filipino employees based out of the country in addition to our interns,” said Christopher Rogers, Carenet’s chief operating officer.

The primary objective of the data-labeling internship is for students to work on projects that aid in the improvement of key industry performance indicators such as consumer satisfaction, process and policy compliance, and machine learning capabilities. The interns are specializing in business analytics or web/mobile applications as part of Carenet Health’s CX Analytics Group, which aims to deliver clear visibility into engagement touchpoints before, during, and after customer service interactions. The current cohorts are comprised of five interns, which can generate over 100,000 data labels during their 10-week internship. Thus far, the program has had 10 interns and plans to scale the program’s cohorts to between 30 and 50 interns.

“ As a preferred partner, Carenet Health has given our students invaluable access to an internship program where they can learn skills that will allow them to succeed in the workforce upon graduation,” said Carmencita C. Suarez, director of the Industry Academe, Linkage, Alumni, and Placement (IALAP) at FEU Institute of Technology. “ Students gain important experience working for an American company, a critical professional advantage as they develop their skills and enter the workforce.”

Once student cohorts are selected, Carenet provides interns with the necessary equipment to work from home, headsets, and laptops. Interns receive training in Microsoft Excel, crucial communication and presentation skills, and the fundamentals of data analysis. Carenet also helps students develop career skills such as networking by requiring them to create LinkedIn pages, attend workshops for writing effective cover letters, and practice job interview skills.

“ Working with Carenet Health in their data-labeling internship program has opened my eyes to the world of healthcare and consumer engagement," said Gregorio I. Manio V, a current data labeling intern for Carenet’s CX Analytics group. " I'm learning integral skills in the field of business analytics while gaining strong workforce experience.”

About Carenet Health

Carenet Health is the industry’s leading healthcare consumer engagement company, providing member and patient engagement, clinical support, virtual care, online scheduling, and advocacy solutions for providers, payers, and partners. One in three Americans has access to Carenet’s services. The global company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit carenethealth.com.