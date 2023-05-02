Bluebid Surpasses 1,000 Homes, Offers Buyers an Array of Options

Bluebid Homes is the direct housing market where owners and buyers privately explore deals. No friction. No listing fees. Complete control.

Bluebid Homes is the direct housing market where owners and buyers privately explore deals. No friction. No listing fees. Complete control.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluebid Homes, a real estate technology company connecting homebuyers and homeowners – so both parties can privately explore off-market deals, today announced it has surpassed 1,000 homes on its platform. Homeowners claiming their properties on Bluebid Homes can privately explore selling without for sale signs, open houses, and the pressure that comes with published days on market. The company was founded by Chris Mackey and Dan Liliedahl to build a more welcoming path to homeownership.

“We put our heads down post-launch and devoted six months to building inventory. The response in Massachusetts alone has been overwhelming, as Bluebid Homes has tapped into a large, growing population of owners who are open to selling if the Bluebid’s compelling. We are ready to serve buyers,” said CEO Chris Mackey.

A ‘Bluebid’ is a friendly, private indication of interest expressed as the dollar amount a buyer may pay for an off-market home that meets their requirements.

As of today, buyers can send Bluebids and direct messages to the owners of more than 1,000 properties on Bluebid Homes.

“Given the uncertainty of today’s housing market, it’s no surprise users have been receptive to the private nature of what we’re building. We believe Bluebids will ultimately unlock enough dormant inventory to save the American Dream of homeownership, and Massachusetts is leading the way,” said Mackey.

About Bluebid Homes

Bluebid Homes is a real estate technology firm committed to building a more welcoming path to homeownership. The company’s platform enables homeowners and homebuyers to privately explore off-market deals without for sale signs, open houses, or the pressure that comes with published days on market. The company has launched in Massachusetts with plans for nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.bluebidhomes.com or download Bluebid Homes via Apple’s App Store.