Pure Health Completes Transaction with Equity Group Investments for Acquiring Stake in Ardent Health Services

ABU DHABI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Dhabi Holding Company, Pure Health, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, announced it has completed the purchase of a minority equity investment in Ardent Health Services, a leading U.S. healthcare provider based in Nashville, Tennessee, for approximately $500 million.

With a focus on delivering person-centered, value-based care, Ardent is the fourth-largest privately held health system in the United States with 1,400+ aligned providers, 30 hospitals, 23,000+ employees and more than 200 sites of care across six states. Pure Health’s equity investment is the result of a purchased interest in Ardent from Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm and majority owner of Ardent, and other equity stakeholders.

“ EGI excels at bringing together like-minded organizations who are passionate about improving their industry and creating value for all stakeholders,” said Mark Sotir, president of EGI. “ This investment strengthens our ownership group and we’re excited that Pure Health shares our confidence in Ardent’s growth trajectory.”

“ We are pleased to finalize our investment in Ardent in the United States as we continue to expand our international investment portfolio and build relationships with leading U.S. healthcare providers,” said Farhan Malik, managing director and CEO of Pure Health. “ With a common focus on innovation and technology-driven solutions, we look forward to leveraging key learnings to further advance our patient centric delivery of care.”

About Pure Health

Pure Health is an integrated healthcare solutions platform with a diversified portfolio of over 25 hospitals and more than 100 clinics offering 200+ specialties covering services from tertiary care to primary care; health insurance that covers over 2.5 million members; group procurement organization; over 150 laboratories; diagnostics services; rehab services; long term care; medical supplies; and health technology services. With more than 50 million annual clinical encounters and over 25,000 employees strong, the group provides healthcare services across the entire continuum of care.

Pure Health is committed to enhancing longevity and helping people live longer, happier, and healthier lives. The group’s centers of excellence bring together clinical knowledge, process expertise, technology, and analytics to deliver outcome-focused, world-class quality across all channels of healthcare with a mandate to future-proof the healthcare system for a world of technological singularity.

About Equity Group Investments

Equity Group Investments (EGI) is a private investment firm founded more than 50 years ago by Sam Zell. Backed by private capital, EGI is flexible and opportunistic with a primary focus on direct private investment opportunities but has the in-house expertise to invest across the capital structure. As long-term investors, EGI actively partners with portfolio company executives to execute strategic planning, implement operational efficiencies, and scale businesses. EGI has grown companies across numerous industries into multi-billion-dollar businesses throughout economic cycles. EGI’s current portfolio includes investments in healthcare, transportation and logistics, infrastructure, energy, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, agri-business, and real estate. For more information, visit www.egizell.com.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services is a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country. With a focus on consumer-friendly processes and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and 200+ sites of care with more than 1,400 aligned providers in six states. Learn more at ardenthealth.com.