Take Me Fishing™ Research Reveals Women Who Fish Are Happier and Healthier

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women who fish are happier and healthier, according to new research from Take Me Fishing™, a national brand from the non-profit Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF). The research, a first to take a deep dive into female attitudes and behaviors around fishing, is driving a new integrated marketing campaign that shines a light on the life-changing benefits of fishing and boating and helps women to “Find Your Best Self on the Water.”

The research, conducted in partnership with global market research firm IPSOS, consisted of a survey of active and lapsed female and non-anglers to better understand the benefits, behaviors, and barriers they experience.

Key highlights from the study include:

Among women who fish, one in four say it improves their mood, brings them peace, and helps them manage their mental health and long-term stress.

Women who fish have greater perseverance and are more likely to say that setbacks do not discourage them.

Almost half of women who fish say that fishing teaches them patience and helps to develop their confidence.

Women who fish have higher self-esteem and a clear mind (mindfulness).

Seventy-five percent of women who fish do not feel well-represented in marketing and advertising.

“Fishing and boating has a profound impact on a woman’s life,” said Rachel Piacenza, Senior Director of Marketing, RBFF. “Our research shows this and our newest campaign is going a long way to accurately and inclusively depict this key audience, ideally inspiring more females to feel comfortable trying this life-enhancing activity.”

Despite record levels of female participation in fishing, almost half of female anglers do not feel respected by the broader angling community with more than one in three feeling stereotyped. Lack of representation is intimidating and prohibitive for at least one in every four female anglers, and women of color tend to agree even more with this statement.

Take Me Fishing’s 2023 campaign aims to confront these barriers and inspire women everywhere to challenge themselves to try something new to help them find their best self while supporting a more inclusive fishing and boating environment.

A women-led team conceived and developed the “Find Your Best Self on the Water” campaign. In addition to the research findings, the campaign includes 60- and 30-second ads, public service announcements, print, digital, and social media extensions, integrated media partnerships, influencer partnerships, and earned media activations.

For additional insights and to help inspire more women to try on the benefits of fishing and boating, visit takemefishing.org/find-your-best-self.

ABOUT RBFF

RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase recreational angling and boating participation, thereby protecting, and restoring the nation's aquatic natural resources. To help recruit, retain, and reactivate participants, RBFF developed the award-winning Take Me Fishing™ campaign to build awareness of boating, fishing, and conservation and educate people about the benefits of participation.

The campaign websites feature how-to-videos and an interactive state-by-state map that allows visitors to find local boating and fishing spots, helping boaters and anglers of all ages and experience levels learn, plan, and equip for a successful day on the water.

RBFF also offers its industry stakeholders many tools, including a Fishing License & Boat Registration Plugin to connect their customers with the information they need in just one click and an embeddable Places to Fish & Boat Map to help their customers discover places to fish and boat near them.