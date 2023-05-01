FOX Nation Partners With PBR (Professional Bull Riders) For New Series Last Cowboy Standing On Sunday, May 7th

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s streaming service, will debut a new four-part series titled Last Cowboy Standing on Sunday, May 7th, announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the series will feature an in-depth look into what it takes to become a professional bull riding champion. Under the watchful tutelage of five legendary mentors including PBR (Professional Bull Riders) CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason, PBR founding member Cody Lambert, PBR 2002 World Champion J.W. Hart, PBR Ring of Honor member Ross Coleman and PBR 2005 and 2007 World Champion Justin McBride, the cowboys will undergo training, sharing camaraderie and competition as they vie for the ultimate title of Last Cowboy Standing.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “We are excited to share this all-access, unfiltered program with our viewers as the series dives into the fast paced and exciting world of Professional Bull Riders.”

On Sunday, FOX & Friends Weekend will host two of the Professional Bull Riders and a mechanical bull at FOX Square, located at FOX’s NYC headquarters. Co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain and Pete Hegseth will each compete on the bull.

The series is produced for FOX Nation by Film 45 with executive producer Michael Antinoro and showrunner Stephen Palgon.

*Episodic details below

EPISODE 1: GET EM RODE

The competition begins as the group of bull riders arrive and for the first time, get on bulls in front of the judges.

EPISODE 2: IT’S GETTING REAL

The bull riders move from the grind of the practice pen to their first competition in a professional setting at the iconic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

EPISODE 3: WHO IS GETTING CUT

Dreams will be crushed or continued as the judges decide which bull riders will move on to the final stage of the Last Cowboy Standing.

EPISODE 4: I AM THE LAST COWBOY STANDING

In the finale, the two remaining bull riders compete to see who will claim the title of the Last Cowboy Standing.

Now celebrating its 30th season, PBR is amid the most successful year in the sport’s history with 28 event sellouts in its top two tours and five television broadcasts drawing more than one million viewers.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.