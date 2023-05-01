Center for Mindful Self-Compassion announced as sponsor for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is pleased to announce the Center for Mindful Self-Compassion as sponsor of the University’s second annual Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair, May 2-4, 2023. The free, virtual event is open to the public and focused on helping participants develop diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) skills as inclusive leaders and will provide opportunities for networking connection and employment.

“The Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair brings an opportunity to examine how mindfulness impacts our varied experiences within a diverse workplace,” states Director of Student Diversity & Inclusion for the University of Phoenix, Tondra Richardson, MBA. “As the sponsor, the Center for Mindful Self-Compassion brings both resources and training opportunities that help establish self-compassion, equity, inclusion and belonging across environments. We are pleased to have their support and look forward to learning from their team of experts at this year’s event.”

The summit, titled “Developing a Culture of Belonging: Prioritizing Social and Emotional Well-Being,” offers attendees a robust lineup of speakers and sessions, research presentations, and access to virtual networking opportunities. The free, virtual event brings together leaders, scholars and professionals across multiple industries to explore how to prioritize mental health and belonging at the core of strategic operations. Event attendees will have the opportunity to earn a digital badge, “Inclusive Leader: Self & Social Awareness.”

“The Center for Mindful Self-Compassion is committed to building an equitable, inclusive, and diverse global community where each person matters and everyone feels valued and belongs,” shared Executive Director Elijah Zimmerman, Ph.D. “We are excited to partner with the University of Phoenix community and support greater access to the benefits of self-compassion.”

In addition to the focus on well-being, this year’s event establishes the inaugural Workforce Diversity Leader Seminar. The seminar will serve as a meeting place for the advancement and empowerment of employee resource group (ERG) or business resource group (BRG) leaders, ERG or BRG sponsors and emerging leaders who serve in workforce areas related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Participants will engage in facilitated conversations about workforce trends and learn the skills necessary to become effective inclusive leaders in the workplace. The number of available spaces for attendees will be limited, and those who attend will have the chance to earn a workforce-focused Inclusive Leadership Badge.

Register for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit here.

About Center for Mindful Self-Compassion

The Center for Mindful Self-Compassion (CMSC) is a US-based global nonprofit dedicated to alleviating human suffering and improving the collective well-being of our diverse world through the practice of self-compassion. Through online and in-person public courses, workshops, meditation practice groups, teacher training, and professional development, we create a world where all are welcome and everyone feels valued and belongs. Visit centerformsc.org to experience the proven power of self-compassion.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.