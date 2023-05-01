Bluegrass Dedicated Hosts Roundtable Discussion For Their Female Truck Drivers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluegrass Dedicated, a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, recently hosted a roundtable discussion for their female truck drivers to encourage employment of women in trucking, address unique challenges they face in the industry, and celebrate their accomplishments. The event was attended by female truck drivers and other team members from Bluegrass Dedicated.

The roundtable discussion focused on key issues facing female truck drivers, including recruitment and retention, safety, organizational opportunities, and career advancement. The women discussed strategies to attract more females to the industry and ways to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for female truck drivers.

"At Bluegrass Dedicated one of our Core Values is, Great People Doing Great Things," said Paul Withrow, President of Bluegrass Dedicated. "We have great women that drive for us, and we want to give them a voice to assist us in continuing to make Bluegrass Dedicated the company of choice for women in our industry.”

The discussion provided an opportunity for the women to share their personal experiences and insights on the industry. They discussed the importance of relationships with other female drivers and emphasized the need for ongoing education and training.

"I enjoyed the time with other female truck drivers," said Lakeisha Allen, Bluegrass CDL-A driver. “Being in an all-male profession can get overwhelming at times and it was good to hear some of my issues other female drivers encounter."

Bluegrass Dedicated is committed to supporting female truck drivers and recently joined the Women In Trucking Foundation, a non-profit organization that encourages and celebrates women in the trucking industry. Bluegrass also offers competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, and a supportive work environment to allow for a healthy life balance.

For more information about Bluegrass Dedicated, please visit bluegrassdedicated.com or reach us by phone at 270-799-5618. To inquire about job opportunities, please email careers@bsc3pl.com and for general business inquiries, please email info@bsc3pl.com.

About Bluegrass Dedicated

Bluegrass Dedicated is an asset-based transportation provider established in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2010, the company provides Dedicated, Regional, Local shuttle and Yard Transportation services. Bluegrass Dedicated believes safety is the #1 priority and provides state of the art equipment: resulting in reliable and safe transportation to its customers and a strong commitment to its drivers.

About Bluegrass Supply Chain

Bluegrass Supply Chain is a third-party/contract logistics provider based in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2002, we strive to deliver innovative solutions to make our customers and their supply chains better. Serving primarily automotive and food, beverage, and consumer goods companies, Bluegrass provides value added fulfillment, Just-in-Time/Just-in-Sequence, cross docking, ecommerce fulfillment, light assembly, and engineering support services over a five-state region.