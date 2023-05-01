KBRA Releases Research – KBRA RMBS Exposure to First Republic Bank

NEW YORK--()--KBRA releases a report assessing its exposure to First Republic Bank as servicer in RMBS transactions for which KBRA maintains ratings. On Monday, May 1, 2023, the FDIC took First Republic Bank (FRB) into receivership and brokered a sale of the bank’s deposits and substantially all of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA. While immediate concerns relating to U.S. regional banks have generally abated since the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, FRB’s Q1 2023 earnings release on April 24 had, to an extent, renewed investor fears and led to its entering receivership one week later. KBRA’s report and supplemental data file identifies the 66 RMBS 2.0 transactions with FRB exposure that it has rated, the exposure level, and related delinquency information.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publication

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Ryon Aguirre, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-1239
ryon.aguirre@kbra.com

Ashish Sharda, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2415
ashish.sharda@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global RMBS Ratings
+1 (646) 731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

