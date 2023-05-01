Playmaker Capital Inc. Further Solidifies Position as the Leading Media Partner for Women's Football in Latin America (Graphic: Business Wire)

Playmaker Capital Inc. Further Solidifies Position as the Leading Media Partner for Women's Football in Latin America (Graphic: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“the Company” or “Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands, announced today that its owned and operated media business, Futbol Sites, has been named a media partner of Chilean women’s football tournament, the National Women’s Championship 2023, and streaming partner for professional football teams, Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile. Futbol Sites’ Chile-based media property, Redgol, will lead the partnerships and livestream productions.

Redgol operates the most-visited sports website in Chile as well as a growing YouTube channel and social media network. As part of its collaboration with the National Women’s Championship 2023, Redgol has leveraged its YouTube channel to deliver football fans livestreams of select tournament matches, and provide in-game and post-game analysis. On April 23rd 2023, Redgol livestreamed the much anticipated “Classic” match between Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo, the reigning Women’s Football Champions, which generated more than 75,000 YouTube views.

Redgol has taken a leadership role in the advocacy and promotion of women’s sports in Chile. Redgol Fem is a portal dedicated exclusively to the coverage and amplification of women’s sports, and is active across web and social media platforms. Redgol also recently launched female focused podcast series, Red Women, in partnership with Women4Sport, a mobile app enabling women to showcase their athletic talent, to follow and capture the personal journeys of female athletes in Chile. In December 2021, Redgol Fem was invited by Estivaliz Monroy to be part of the FutFem Awards, an annual ceremony that recognizes and celebrates the top female football players in Chile. The 2022 FutFem Awards were streamed through Redgol’s YouTube channel, and the event attracted key sponsors Latam Airlines, Unimarc, Caja de Compensaciones Los Andes, Easy, Cristal, PF, Milled and Redbull, and drew an attendance of over 300 guests.

“At Futbol Sites we’re very proud to contribute to the evolution of women’s sports,” said Paulina Agüero, Futbol Sites Country Manager, Chile. “We have strong conviction that by giving visibility to additional disciplines, new sponsors and brand partnerships will emerge to support female athletes, elevate competition, and improve playing conditions. As a media partner, we have a great responsibility to showcase these developments.”

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360-degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas.

