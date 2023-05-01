The Netsmart Digitized Platform and CCBHC Leadership Take Center Stage at NatCon23

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart will showcase the latest advancements of the CareFabric® platform and how through collaboration with our clients we are driving forward care delivery. This platform leverages technology to improve population health and care coordination in support of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Proven results will be on display at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing 2023 Conference (NatCon23) in Los Angeles from May 1-3.

Netsmart will showcase how we are partnering with provider organizations to digitize their enterprise and boost efficiencies, demonstrating the latest advancements surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and revenue cycle management platforms in booth 601. In this year’s booth, attendees can utilize the Bells AI™ calculator, an interactive experience that can estimate how Bells AI can increase revenue through efficiency gains, save time and increase productivity across your organization. Additionally, those who visit the booth can request demonstrations for a variety of innovative solutions including: collections automation, mobile dispatch technology, telehealth and more.

“Our partnership with the National Council has been instrumental in improving access to mental health care and progressing the CCBHC model across the country,” said Dave Strocchia, SVP & GM of Human Services, Netsmart. “By collaborating and advocating for this evidence-based model, we have helped to drive innovation and equip CCBHCs with the tools to digitize and transform value-based care coordination across the country and remain committed to being at the forefront of the CCBHC program.”

The CCBHC Lounge, in collaboration with the National Council, is the go-to destination for exhibitors looking to enhance population health management and care coordination for CCBHCs, health homes and other organizations delivering value-based care. As community leaders, Netsmart and the National Council have worked alongside providers to drive improved outcomes and operationalized data across states and behavioral health organizations. As part of their longstanding partnership, they have named CareManager™ as the preferred care coordination solution. At the CCBHC Lounge, attendees can learn more about this partnership, discuss expansion grant and data reporting requirements, and strategies for success as a CCBHC during the scheduled hours:

Monday, May 1, 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Attendees are highly encouraged to attend dynamic presentations from more than 75 Netsmart clients, partners and experts including:

The Future of Technology, May 1 at 10:30 a.m. – Join Netsmart leaders Tom Herzog, Dave Strocchia, Matthew Arnheiter and Hannah Patterson as they discuss how the pandemic has accelerated technology innovation and forced teams to iterate quickly. They will explore how teams can maintain alignment, build a strong foundation, and embrace curiosity as a key strategy to ensure continuous improvement and not lose what is core to their teams during times of uncertainty.

CCBHC State Planning Grants: How States are Using Funding, Data, and Technology to Drive Success, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. – The CCBHC program is expanding and states and stakeholders are finding ways to optimize it. Industry leaders from the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Association of Community Mental Health Centers, the National Council and Netsmart will share how to leverage grant funding to set up successful CCBHC programs, enhance care quality and outcomes and use data and technology to improve care coordination, population health and funding opportunities.

Come visit Netsmart at booth 601 and the CCBHC Lounge to engage with industry experts from the National Council, connect with Netsmart clients, and explore our advanced solutions. Alternatively, you can schedule a meeting to discover how Netsmart is empowering organizations to digitize their enterprise and optimize efficiencies.

