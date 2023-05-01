BAE Systems and Eaton collaborate on electric drive solutions for commercial trucks

Through a memorandum of understanding, BAE Systems and Eaton will initially offer a solution for the medium-duty commercial truck platforms market, with a Class-7 pickup and delivery demonstration vehicle in development. (Credit: BAE Systems)

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, a leader in electric propulsion, is collaborating with Eaton, a global power management company, to develop electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions. Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the companies will initially offer a solution for the medium-duty commercial truck platforms market, with a Class-7 pickup and delivery demonstration vehicle in development.

As part of the collaboration, BAE Systems will incorporate its power-dense electric motor and advanced silicon carbide/gallium nitride power electronics suite with Eaton’s MD 4-speed EV transmission to provide a comprehensive EV system for medium-duty vehicles, such as those used for a variety of pick-up and delivery applications. Leveraging industry-leading technology, the complete solution will provide original equipment manufacturers with a durable, high performance, compact, efficient, and optimized system with flexibility to work with multiple zero-emission platforms.

“Our complementary strengths and industry knowledge in providing clean transportation solutions will address a critical need for new, clean technology options for the global truck market,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, BAE Systems and Eaton will enable electric drive systems that are efficient, modular, and scalable for our customers.”

“Eaton is delighted to collaborate with BAE Systems to provide more electrified powertrain solutions to our commercial vehicle customers. Our medium duty 4-speed EV transmissions are proven in the industry to offer class-leading performance through superior acceleration and gradeability, while delivering advanced efficiency for the EV system,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Eaton’s Vehicle Group.

The MoU joins two innovative companies with a deep understanding of electrification and mobility. BAE Systems has more than two decades of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems, including hybrid and fully electric technology. Eaton brings extensive transmission expertise and a proven track record in drivetrain durability.

BAE Systems’ Gen3 electric drive solution builds on 25 years of innovation that powers low- and zero-emission platforms on land and sea, including battery electric, fuel cell, and hybrid electric vehicles. The company has more than 16,000 propulsion systems operating worldwide in transit buses, boats, and military and industrial vehicles across the globe. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, U.K.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Eaton is guided by its commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and to help its customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for its stakeholders and all of society.