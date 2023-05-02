LCH Health and Community Services Partners with athenahealth to Improve Patient and Provider Experiences and Support its Growth Strategy.

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that LCH Health and Community Services has implemented athenaOne, athenahealth’s integrated, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solution, as well as athenaOne Dental, to provide a more unified experience for its patients and providers and to support the nonprofit’s growth strategy.

LCH Health and Community Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), providing comprehensive community-based primary care, dental, pediatrics, women’s health, and behavioral health services across three locations in southern Chester County, Pennsylvania. In order to maintain its high standards of providing care to the patients and communities it serves, while also maximizing practice efficiencies, LCH Health and Community Services chose athenaOne to help the organization thrive both clinically and financially.

“We realized that to provide the best experience for our patients and staff, we needed to be proactive in choosing a cloud-based solution with an organization that had the capabilities and expertise to help LCH Health and Community Services thrive,” said Ronan W. Gannon, CEO at LCH Health and Community Services. “athenaOne will allow us to modernize our practice and drive better clinical and financial results, while continuing to deliver whole-patient care to our community. Being able to deepen patient-provider relationships will create even higher-quality outcomes that are essential to our mission and service to the community.”

athenaOne offers patient engagement tools, outreach services, and a native telehealth solution that can improve patient access to care and drive patient satisfaction. In addition, with athenaOne’s enhanced patient registration capabilities, critical Uniform Data System (UDS) data as well as other custom data is captured to help meet state, local, and federal requirements. With athenaOne Dental, designed specifically for FQHCs, health centers receive the clinical capabilities of athenaOne with added dental functionality.

“Federally Qualified Health Centers are vital to the communities they serve, providing high-quality care to underserved populations. With more than 9,000 FQHC providers on the athenahealth network, we believe we are uniquely positioned to support the needs of LCH Health and Community Services,” said Bret Connor, chief operating officer of athenahealth. “With athenahealth’s coordinated medical and dental EHR, patients will have a more unified experience, and providers will have a more complete view of a patient’s health, leading to better outcomes.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About LCH Health and Community Services

LCH Health and Community Services (LCH) is a diverse, dynamic health care and patient services team that is dedicated to helping adults, teens, and children to stay healthy. LCH believes in quality, integrated, person-centered care that supports health and well-being for all. Founded in 1973, LCH has been changing lives for fifty years. LCH accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most private insurance. Insurance or no insurance, LCH will take care of you. LCH evaluates our patients to determine their eligibility for discounted services. Our sliding scale fees are based on patient’s income and family size. LCH doesn’t turn anyone away due to inability to pay. www.LCHcommunityhealth.org