Citi & TIS Launch Next-Generation Cash Flow Forecasting & Working Capital Insights for Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) has expanded its relationship with Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a global leader in cloud-native cashflow, liquidity, and payment solutions. Joint clients may now, through Citi, gain access to TIS' innovative cash forecasting and working capital platform, enhancing Citi's end-to-end solutions suite across its market-leading global banking network.

This relationship expansion follows the joint successes Citi and TIS have had in helping companies become more digital, efficient, and automated in managing cash and working capital. TIS provides an innovative platform with rich data analytics and streamlined workflows to drive enterprise cash management, forecasting, and working capital optimization. Smart logic provides users with deep insights to their cash flows, invoicing cycles, payment trends, and vendor behavior on a global scale.

As a result of the expansion, Citi clients may now gain streamlined and direct access to the TIS platform, in addition to Citi's extensive banking network and global cash management and working capital solution suite. Companies can use the insights provided by TIS through Citi to optimize liquidity more effectively, strategically manage working capital deployment across suppliers and customers, and improve treasury funding and investing activities.

Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions said, “Against a challenging global environment, corporate treasuries and finance teams are focused on improving liquidity and working capital management. The TIS platform, now available through Citi, supplements our solutions by integrating with client ERP systems to help deliver dynamic visibility over working capital, cash forecasts, and enhanced decision-support for strategic liquidity and working capital optimization.” Citi’s industry-leading global network helps companies capture and centralize liquidity to fund working capital needs and redeploy excess liquidity.

Regarding the benefits that this relationship offers to TIS and Citi clients, Chris Calhoun, CEO Americas at TIS, stated: "Strengthening our strategic relationship with Citi has already helped create significant advantages for the many treasury and finance professionals who rely on our services. Having seen firsthand how our integrated solutions are driving automation and efficiency across the office of the CFO, we are confident this relationship is an effective channel to further bolster our clients’ cash forecasting and working capital capabilities.”

Working together, Citi and TIS aim to help advance the client treasury journey from historic reporting to predicting a company’s future cash position and working capital needs through a fully automated, integrated, and intuitive workflow.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) helps enable our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade, and liquidity management solutions.

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. By streamlining connectivity between our customers’ back-office systems and their worldwide banks, vendors, and business partners, TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

With over 11,000 banking options, $80 billion in daily cash managed, and $2.5 trillion in annual transaction volume, TIS has a proven track record of combining our unparalleled market expertise with tailored client and community feedback to drive digital transformation for companies of all sizes and industries. As a result, hundreds of organizations and thousands of practitioners rely on TIS daily to gain strategic advantage, monetize data, improve operational efficiency, and better manage risk. Learn more at https://www.tispayments.com/

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi