Above Food Corp., a Vertically Integrated Specialty Ingredients and Food Company, to List on NYSE Through Business Combination with Bite Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK & REGINA, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Above Food Corp. (“Above Food” or the “Company”), an innovative food company leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain to deliver differentiated ingredients and consumer products, and Bite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: BITE) (“Bite”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, which values the Company at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately US$319 million. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Above Food will become a public company and is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol "ABVE”.

Above Food is a differentiated, vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and food company dedicated to regenerative agriculture and sustainable food technologies that create a healthier world. Above Food delivers nutritious food ingredients to its customers with traceability and sustainability, with margin enhancement that comes from maintaining oversight across the entire production value chain from seed to fork.

Above Food Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Lionel Kambeitz stated, “ We started Above Food with the intent to drive positive change across the entire food chain. More recently, as food insecurity escalates and the global food supply chain becomes more fragile and subject to disruption, we believe Above Food is well-positioned to ensure communities and consumers around the globe have access to nutritious ingredients that are grown and harvested according to sustainable farming methods.

“ While our business spans regenerative agriculture, ingredients manufacturing, and consumer products – we believe the way in which we bring these businesses together makes Above Food a novel and differentiated solution to help tackle these growing global issues. We take custody of quality plant proteins from some of the best growing regions in the world, we utilize our complementary physical asset base of ingredient terminals and rail cars to consolidate our sourcing, and then we leverage those assets to create sought after and differentiated ingredients and CPG brands to generate value and enhance our margins.”

Alberto Ardura, Chair and CEO of Bite Acquisition Corp., said, “ Our goal was to partner with an industry-leading, differentiated food company with strong fundamentals. We believe we found that combination in Above Food with its novel approach to driving value within the specialty ingredient and consumer products industry, and a highly energized and experienced management with great vision of where this industry is going to transition.

“ We believe Above Food will be a first-of-its-kind public company within the food-based specialty ingredients sector – utilizing a vertically integrated business model that leverages its own source of supply and distribution infrastructure to create higher value formulations and products for the benefit of downstream customers in the ingredients and CPG space. This Seed-to-Fork platform allows for unique synergies that aren’t typically found in one place in the food industry, and we expect that will translate directly to a very attractive margin expansion that shareholders will enjoy for many years to come.”

Above Food’s Investment Highlights

Above Food leverages its vertically integrated sourcing, traceability systems and regenerative supply chain to enable a “Seed-to-Fork” platform that supports a synergistic portfolio of ingredients and consumer products.

Ownership and control of its supply chain entry points allow for superior economics supported by advantageous margins and sustainable long-term growth drivers.

US$200+ billion total addressable market opportunity across key plant-based substitute categories and other adjacencies, fueled by favorable macroeconomic tailwinds, including rising food insecurity and increasing supply chain risks.

Scaled and profitable operator servicing a diverse base of more than 260 top-quality customers and a footprint of over 35,000 retail points of distribution.

Owned and efficient production and processing facilities, capable of producing US$650 million of revenues (over twice the revenue they produced in fiscal year ended on January 2023), coupled with direct distribution channels enable higher margins and improved efficiencies.

Verification of quality and integrity through extensive food safety and food supply certifications, including BRC AA, HACCP, Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC), Gluten Free Certification Organization (GFCO), USDA Organic, Certified Kosher (COR), Vegan, Tested Glyphosate Clean, and Non-GMO Verified.

Ownership and control of proprietary seed genetics, and ongoing trait improvements through agronomy, production protocols and natural genetic selection.

Established industry leadership with extensive experience across the food production ecosystem and a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and standards.

Transaction Overview

The proposed transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise valuation of approximately US$319 million. Consideration will be 100% in the form of rollover shares and the proposed transaction is expected to provide approximately US$44 million of gross proceeds to fund future facility development and working capital. Above Food has already received US$9 million of investments from several high-profile strategic and financial investors including Lexington Capital (an alternative investments and development group focused on food & agriculture, water and real estate) and Grupo Vida (one of the largest oat manufacturers in the Americas with production and facilities in Mexico, Canada and Chile). These investors' financial commitment to Above Food is expected to generate significant commercial and operational synergies for Above Food in the years to come.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Above Food and Bite, and closing, expected for the second half of 2023, is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of Bite shareholders.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in one or more Current Reports on Form 8-K to be filed by Bite with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made available on the Above Food investor relations page at https://abovefood.com/investors.

Management and Governance

Existing Above Food shareholders, including management will roll over 100% of their equity into the combined company, and will remain majority shareholders with an approximate 70% ownership following the closing of the business combination.

Following the closing of the transaction, Above Food’s management team will continue to lead the Company. Key executives include Lionel Kambeitz, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Zhao, Chief Financial Officer; Martin Williams, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Above Food Brands, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Above Food); Tyler West, CEO and President, Purely Canada Foods (a wholly owned subsidiary of Above Food); and Donato Sferra, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Development Officer.

At closing, Above Food’s Board of Directors will be comprised of seven members, three of whom will be co-nominated by Bite and certain strategic investors, and four of whom will be nominated by Above Food.

Advisors

BMO Capital Markets and EarlyBirdCapital are acting as financial advisors and capital markets advisors to Bite. BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets will act as co-lead placement agents in conjunction with EarlyBirdCapital, Haywood Securities, and Gravitas Finance, who will act as placement agents in connection with a PIPE. Latham & Watkins LLP and Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP are acting as legal counsels to Above Food. Greenberg Traurig LLP and MLT Aikins LLP are acting as legal counsels to Bite. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal counsel to BMO Capital Markets.

About Above Food

Above Food Corp. is a differentiated, regenerative ingredient company that celebrates delicious products made with real nutritious, flavorful ingredients and delivered with transparency. Above Food’s vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability. Above Food’s consumer products and brands are available online at www.abovefood.com and in leading grocers across Canada and the United States.

About Bite Acquisition Corp.

Bite Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bite is led by Chair and CEO Alberto Ardura and a team of successful industry executives, and venture capital investors who have long track records of operating business in the restaurant and food industries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or events that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Above Food’s and Bite’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Above Food and Bite. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed transaction; the risk that required regulatory approvals are not obtained or are delayed; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards; the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; costs related to the proposed transactions; changes in applicable law or regulations; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information; the outcome of any legal proceedings; the effects of competition on Above Food's future business; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Above Food's business; the ability to issue equity or obtain debt financing; the enforceability of Above Food's intellectual property rights; and Above Food's ability to execute its planned acquisition strategy. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that none of Bite or Above Food presently know or that Bite or Above Food currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Bite’s and Above Food’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. Bite and Above Food anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause Bite’s and Above Food’s assessments to change. However, while Bite and Above Food may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Bite and Above Food specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Certain market data information in this Press Release is based on the estimates of Above Food and Bite management. Above Food and Bite obtained the industry, market and competitive position data used throughout this Press Release from internal estimates and research as well as from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Above Food and Bite believe their estimates to be accurate as of the date of this Press Release. However, this information may prove to be inaccurate because of the method by which Above Food or Bite obtained some of the data for its estimates or because this information cannot always be verified due to the limits on the availability and reliability of raw data and the voluntary nature of the data gathering process.

