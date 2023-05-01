$1 Billion Chicago Team Leaves Merrill to Create New Registered Investment Advisor: Burnham Harbor Private Wealth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Burnham Harbor Private Wealth is proud to announce that it has officially launched as an independent Registered Investment Advisor.

Based in Chicago, IL, Burnham Harbor is an independent investment advisory firm that helps families preserve their wealth, protect their best interests, and give them peace of mind to enjoy life.

The firm is focused on designing a tailored plan for each client and delivering access to comprehensive services, including financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax and estate planning, insurance and risk management, and philanthropic strategies.

Burnham Harbor will be led by Managing Partners James M. Corrigan, CFP®, CPWA®, David Holtkamp, CFA, CFP®, CPFA™, Sean M. Jucas, CFP®, CPWA®, SE-AWMASM, and Kenneth Shay, CFA -- a highly credentialed team with decades of experience who previously managed $1 billion in client assets at Merrill. The partners will be joined and supported by their former Merrill colleagues, Cindy Hehr and Basel Alwawi, who will serve as wealth associates.

“We created Burnham Harbor to empower clients to think big, plan thoughtfully, and execute with precision to achieve their vision,” said Jim Corrigan, Managing Partner. “We are excited to start this next chapter of our journey as a team to help clients shape new possibilities through an intentional focus on being independent, innovative, multi-generational, and holistic.”

“Our vision is to empower clients with unparalleled service to help them enjoy life and preserve their greatest asset, time,” said Dave Holtkamp, Managing Partner. “We’ve planned every detail of the new business to deliver a preeminent client experience and create a better way of wealth for today and future generations.”

Burnham Harbor has aligned world-class technologies and resources to enhance the client experience, including Sanctuary Wealth, an industry-leading platform for elite independent advisors that offers access to an array of infrastructure support, investment vehicles, and unique opportunities. The firm has also selected world-class custodians to ensure the safety of client assets, including BNY Mellon Pershing, the largest custodian in the world and longest standing operating bank in the U.S., surpassing 235 years.

“Being independent means providing objective advice, offering unconstrained solutions, and operating as fiduciaries to protect the best interests of clients,” added Sean Jucas, Managing Partner. “It also means being nimble and cutting edge across every aspect of our business -- a big advantage over the bigger and slower traditional firms.”

The firm’s name was inspired by Daniel Burnham, the famous American architect and father of the skyscraper who made a lasting impact in Chicago and across the country. “Burnham” reinforces the firm’s commitment to helping clients architect every detail of wealth and create a positive and lasting impact and legacy. “Harbor” is a tribute to the harbors of Chicago and symbolizes the importance of helping clients navigate a changing marketplace with clarity, confidence, and certainty.

“We are a team that believes deeply in helping families simplify the complexities of financial life and build wealth that lasts,” said Ken Shay, Managing Partner. “We do so by taking a multi-generational approach in our planning and relationships and providing holistic services to help clients pursue their goals and translate their financial plans and family wealth from one generation to the next.”

About Burnham Harbor Private Wealth

Burnham Harbor Private Wealth is an independent advisory firm committed to delivering tailored plans and comprehensive services to help clients to achieve their goals, preserve wealth and enjoy life. For additional information, please visit: https://BurnhamPrivateWealth.com.

Registered Representatives of Sanctuary Securities Inc. and Investment Advisor Representatives of Sanctuary Advisors, LLC. Securities offered through Sanctuary Securities, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Sanctuary Advisors, LLC., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Burnham Harbor Private Wealth is a DBA of Sanctuary Securities, Inc. and Sanctuary Advisors, LLC.

Pershing and Burnham Harbor Private Wealth are separate, unaffiliated companies, not responsible for each other’s services or policies. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Pershing works behind the scenes for our firm to provide clearing, custody and other brokerage services.