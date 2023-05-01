WD-40® Brand Launches Repair It, Don’t Replace It Challenge

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We’ve all been there: faced with the challenge of whether to repair or replace a run-down car, crumbling fence, or worn-down equipment or appliance. Now, WD-40 ® Brand is offering the chance to win up to $3,000 by entering the Repair It, Don’t Replace It Challenge.

Through July 17, participants can enter the contest by submitting a photo or a video of their repair of any item in need of a little TLC for the chance to win cash, gift cards and WD-40 Brand Yeti coolers and ramblers.

“This is a call to all those who roll up their sleeves and get to work facing the challenge of fixing, repairing, and making things work again,” said Alice-Kate Lamb, vice president of U.S. marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Company. “This challenge rewards the doers, makers, and fixers who know with a little grit and determination you can bring almost anything back to life. And while nothing beats the satisfaction of a job done right, we’re sweetening the pot.”

The grand prize winner will be awarded $3,000, with second place winner receiving $2,500, third place winner receiving $2,000 and fourth place receiving $1,500. Fifth–10th place winners will win a $1,000 Lowe’s gift card. Entrants can also win exclusive WD-40 Brand Yeti coolers and ramblers.

The contest is open to U.S. residents from May 1 – July 17. Entries can be submitted at repair.wd40.com. No purchase necessary. See complete rules for details.

About WD-40 Brand

WD-40 ® Brand offers more than 30 innovative, quality products to get the Job Done Right ® . For nearly 70 years, Original WD-40 ® Formula (called WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product), America’s #1 multi-purpose lubricant*, has helped end users stop squeaks, protect against corrosion, penetrate stuck parts, lubricate moving parts, and displace moisture. The same spirit of innovation for solving the toughest challenges, which led to the creation of the original WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, also drove the brand to grow its family of offerings to include the WD-40 Specialist ® line – best-in-class products that deliver superior performance for industry professionals. WD-40 Specialist products provide specialized, heavy-duty solutions in factories, facilities, automotive garages, and on farms around the world. The line consists of lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers, and rust-management solutions scientifically designed for the world’s toughest jobs. For additional information about WD-40 ® Brand products, please visit wd40.com.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist ® , 3-IN-ONE ® , GT85 ® , 2000 Flushes ® , no vac ® , 1001 ® , Spot Shot ® , Lava ® , Solvol ® , X-14 ® and Carpet Fresh ® .

Headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $518.8 million in fiscal year 2022 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WDFC.” For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

*America’s #1 All-Purpose Spray Lubricant, NPD Dollar Share August ‘22