Westlake Royal Building Products™ Becomes Title Sponsor of National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Home Remodeling Month Initiative in May

HOUSTON​--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Royal Building Products™, one of North America’s largest manufacturers and distributors of exterior and interior building products, has signed on as the title sponsor of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Home Remodeling Month for the second consecutive year.

May is National Home Remodeling Month, which celebrates the remodeling industry, recognizes the expertise of remodeling professionals and highlights the myriad benefits of hiring a professional remodeler.

“Westlake Royal is thrilled to sponsor this initiative again this year. Remodeling offers numerous benefits to homeowners who want to change their living environment without uprooting their family and moving. Home improvements can add more space for a growing family or older parent, improve energy efficiency and increase the resale value of your home,” said Steve Booz, vice president, marketing & product management at Westlake Royal Building Products. “We are excited to join in supporting NAHB’s members, who are committed to quality construction and integrity, professionalism, and their customers.”

As part of the sponsorship, Westlake Royal Building Products will host several events for NAHB members during the month of May, including a Shop Talk on May 11 featuring Chuck Chura, senior product manager, Westlake Royal Building Products, who will discuss using panelized stone to drive building efficiencies.

To learn more about NAHB Remodeling Month and register for upcoming events, visit: nahb.org/remodelingmonth.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

