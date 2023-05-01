AppLovin Expands Google Bidding’s Open Beta To All MAX Publishers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, announced today that Google’s bidding open beta as an SDK buyer will be available to all publishers via AppLovin's MAX platform. Publishers who use MAX already benefit from the largest selection of network bidders and DSPs and can now take advantage of this powerful revenue opportunity, while driving operational efficiency and reducing technical overhead.

“Bidding represents the most efficient method to transact media in-app. We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Google as they expand into real-time bidding and drive more value for the world’s top mobile publishers on our platform,” said Idil Canal, General Manager of AdTech, AppLovin. “MAX’s objective is to run a fair and transparent unified auction for advertisers, and drive competition for developers to continue to grow their business with increased revenue. After years of working together to make bidding a reality, Google’s move represents a landmark moment for the entire mobile ecosystem.”

In July 2022, Google partnered with MAX in closed beta as an SDK bidder in the real-time bidding (RTB) unified auction. Google quickly became a top bidder on MAX with their strong demand and reach. MAX now supports the ability for publishers to set up Google bidding with one-click, automatically creating placement IDs within MAX enabling publishers to start monetizing immediately.

MAX runs the most competitive auctions and leverages a leading number of demand sources including AppLovin Exchange (ALX) –– the largest real-time bidding exchange –– plus more than 25 SDK networks and 20+ in-app bidders.

AppLovin saw huge interest in accessing Google bidder demand from a high volume of publishers, which led to the approval of thousands of apps that saw impressive results and incremental earnings. Yegor Vaikhanski, CEO and co-founder of SayGames, added that, “We have had an excellent experience working closely with Google and MAX to test Google bidding. We have been very pleased by the collaboration with which both teams have worked with us, already see a positive revenue impact and we plan to further scale adoption.”

About AppLovin

AppLovin accelerates business growth with market leading technologies. AppLovin’s end-to-end software solutions use powerful machine learning to optimize monetization, empower data-driven marketing decisions, and ensure profitable growth. All while helping businesses deliver personalized experiences at a massive global scale. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Source: AppLovin Corp.