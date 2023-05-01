Foot Levelers CEO Kent S. Greenawalt Receives Honorary Degree and Delivers Commencement Address at Logan University 2023 Commencement Ceremony

From left to right: Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD and president, Logan University, Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers and Donald S. Altman, DDS, DHSc, EdD and chair of the board, Logan University (Photo: Business Wire)

ROANOKE, Va. & CHESTERFIELD, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of custom-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, is proud to announce that Kent S. Greenawalt, CEO was conferred an honorary degree, Doctor of Chiropractic Humanities with Honoris Causa, by Logan University and delivered a commencement address during the recent commencement ceremony held on the university’s campus in Chesterfield, Missouri. Logan University is grounded in chiropractic education since its founding in 1935, while continuously enriching academic options with degree offerings in health sciences.

“I am truly honored and humbled to accept this honorary degree and take pride in our achievements as a profession,” says Greenawalt, chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers. "It has been a gratifying experience to work with the exceptional faculty, leadership and students at Logan who collectively support and advance chiropractic research and education. Logan students are the future of chiropractic profession.”

As an innovator, philanthropist, author and business leader, Greenawalt has developed and patented many healthcare products to achieve better patient outcomes.

“With his vision and dedication, Kent promotes and inspires chiropractors worldwide,” says Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD, president, Logan University. “It is with our gratitude that Logan confers this honorary degree on Kent Greenawalt in recognition of his generosity and dedication to our profession.”

Accepting the degree and congratulating the Logan graduating class of 2023, Greenawalt says, “It is truly humbling to receive this honorary degree and address the future of the chiropractic profession. Foot Levelers has been committed to Logan and the chiropractic profession at large for decades and will remain steadfast into the future. Quality education and research are the backbone of our field.”

Foot Levelers extends its dedicated support for the chiropractic profession with the naming of Jamie Greenawalt as Company president.

"Going forward, I embrace our family tradition and value our relationship with Logan," she says. “Logan graduates will play an important role in bringing the benefits of non-invasive, neuro-musculoskeletal care to people throughout the region and nationwide. We look forward to supporting these professionals wherever they choose to practice.”

To watch the commencement ceremony in full click here.

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the feet, knees, hips, pelvis and spine by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).

About Logan University

Logan University graduates employ a holistic approach to health and wellness to meet the demand for less-invasive, lower-cost treatments and comprehensive care and lead the integrated health care industry. Through an innovative, outcome-based academic curriculum that emphasizes evidence-informed care, diverse clinical immersion opportunities, emerging technology and proved practices, Logan University graduates are trained, confident and prepared for the future.