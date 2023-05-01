NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Fulfills $1 Million Order for NeutroPhase® Skin and Wound Cleanser for China Pioneer Pharma Holdings

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces that China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited (HK Stock Code:1345), a leading Chinese importer and marketer of branded pharmaceuticals and medical devices, has placed a $1 million order for NovaBay’s NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser. NovaBay has fulfilled this order and expects to recognize this revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

“NeutroPhase is the safest, purest and most powerful hypochlorous acid wound cleanser on the market yet is gentle, non-irritating and non-sensitizing to skin and new tissue,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “Importantly, NeutroPhase differentiates itself in the marketplace because it does not contain the toxic chemicals found in many other wound care products. We proudly manufacture NeutroPhase in the U.S. in large batch quantities through a proprietary process.”

“The efficacy of NeutroPhase is unparalleled in the wound care market. We are proud of our long-term partnership with NovaBay and are delighted to make this high-quality product available to our healthcare customers in China,” said Paul Li, Chairman of China Pioneer.

About NeutroPhase

Laboratory tests show that NeutroPhase kills the bacteria that infect wounds to neutralize the toxins that impede healing and destroy healthy tissue. NeutroPhase can be used on any wound and as frequently as needed, without any toxicity concerns. Hypochlorous acid is part of the body’s natural immune system that combats acute infections and promotes the healing of chronic wounds. Among the benefits of hypochlorous acid is its ability to penetrate and kill biofilm, which represents a significant barrier to wound healing.

In the U.S. NovaBay manufactures its proprietary wound care product under the PhaseOne® brand, which is distributed for professional use by PhaseOne Health. The effectiveness of PhaseOne is independently documented in the study “Comparative Antimicrobial Activity of Commercial Wound Care Solutions on Bacterial and Fungal Biofilms” (Harriott, PhD et al) published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Plastic Surgery.

About China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited

Founded in 1996, China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited is one of the largest comprehensive marketing, promotion and channel management service providers dedicated to importing pharmaceuticals and medical devices into China. China Pioneer regularly introduces advanced-technology products to benefit patients across China. More information is available at www.pioneer-pharma.com.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 OTC dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBay’s Progress

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information

For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:

Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com

Avenova.com

DERMAdoctor Purchasing Information

For DERMAdoctor purchasing information:

Please call 877-337-6237 or email service@dermadoctor.com

DERMAdoctor.com