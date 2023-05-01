Sandvik Increases Lead Conversion by 40% with the Power of the ON24 Digital Engagement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, today announced that the global manufacturing leader, Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions’ Rotary Drilling Division, has tripled audience reach while increasing lead conversion by 40% after switching to ON24.

The Rotary drilling division has a complex set of product offerings that requires the company’s sales and marketing team to deliver highly technical education throughout a long sales cycle. And, with such an involved evaluation timeline, the company needs to be able to interact and nurture prospects throughout the entire decision making process, capturing first-party data to know how and when to accelerate deals. That’s why the organization turned to ON24 – now, with a purpose-built platform for driving digital engagement and delivering immediate prospect insights, the company has turned its webinar channel into a top source for generating demand and pipeline.

“The engagement and insights we get from ON24 is huge,” said Robert Ewanow, Global Marketing Manager for the Rotary Drilling Division within Sandvik. “If you had asked me a year ago what my goals were, I’d have said lead generation. After working with ON24, I now realize the importance of not only generating leads but creating two-way conversations. When we get people talking and interacting with our experts, we can continue showcasing our knowledge and providing solutions for our customers while driving pipeline growth."

Because Ewanow is part of a lean marketing team, it was critical to get started quickly and build automated processes that supported execution at global scale. Through ON24 Elite and ON24 Connect, Ewanow is able to build out an entire webinar campaign in minutes that is instantly integrated with the company’s CRM and business systems. Ewanow gained even greater time-savings and efficiencies by having the support of the ON24 Services team to design and enhance the overall webinar experience.

“For manufacturers today, winning prospects and building lifetime customer relationships means prioritizing digital engagement,” says Tessa Barron, VP of Marketing, ON24. “Sandvik demonstrates the positive impact digital is having on the industry and its potential to transform the entire customer experience. We’re proud to power the Sandvik team’s digital engagement strategy and showcase their success as a best practice for others to follow.”

To learn more about how ON24 helped Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions’ Rotary Drilling division achieve massive increases in audience engagement and lead conversion, read their case study here.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

