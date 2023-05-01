NUSO joins Zoom Phone Provider Exchange as a Cloud Peering Partner

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 1, 2023, NUSO has joined Zoom’s Provider Exchange Program (PEX) as a Cloud Peering Accelerator Partner for Zoom Phone. Now, Zoom users can access the PSTN through NUSO’s carrier phone network.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is about connecting people. Enterprises choose Zoom for their state-of-the-art simplicity and scalability with robust security and privacy features. Zoom has redefined the future of hybrid work and emerging business models. Zoom Phone is a feature-rich cloud phone solution for businesses of all sizes. It’s simple to deploy and use on a mobile device, desktop, or desk phone.

“The Zoom and Nuso partnership makes a lot of sense, we’re able to pair Zoom’s cutting edge Cloud Phone System with Nuso’s unparalleled customer support and security to create a seamless and secure communication experience, empowering businesses to focus on growth and success without worrying about infrastructure and support," said Jason Gilligan Global Head of Business Development for Zoom Phone.

NUSO is a multi-national communications focused Software as a Service (SaaS) provider. NUSO delivers full stack solutions through authorized channel partners and regulated carriers. NUSO’s real-time service provisioning enables expedited and reliable customer experiences. Voice, Messaging (SMS) and complex communication and collaboration integrations are made possible using an “as a service” infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to announce our Cloud Peering Partnership with Zoom for Zoom Phone users. Integrating NUSO calling into the Zoom Phone application is incredibly exciting for our collective teams. We look forward to growing the NUSO and Zoom partnership through shared and successful mutual customers,” says Briana Sullivan, VP of Marketing.

Enabling NUSO’s voice calling via the Zoom Phone app also allows Zoom customers to enjoy the benefits of NUSO’s Carrier Network and NUSOflex.

NUSOflex extends the concept of cloud computing infrastructure to the PSTN environment and routes around local, inbound voice impairments in minutes. End users expect to always be connected and NUSO has made that operational “what if” a reality.

NUSO is a multi-national communications-focused Software as a Service (SaaS) provider. We deliver full stack solutions through authorized channel partners and regulated carriers. Our team is headquartered in University City, Missouri, USA, with selling channels throughout the US, Canada, and Western Europe. Our real-time service provisioning enables expedited and reliable customer experiences. Voice, Messaging (SMS), and complex communication and collaboration integrations are made possible using our "as a service" infrastructure: Communication Platform (CPaaS), Unified Communications (UCaaS), Contact Center (CCaaS).