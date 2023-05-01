EspriGas Announces Partnership with First Watch

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EspriGas, a technology-driven food and beverage gas company, announces today its partnership with First Watch, an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch. As the restaurant chain’s national beverage gas provider, EspriGas will facilitate the management and delivery of carbon dioxide and nitrogen gases.

First Watch chose EspriGas for its extensive history supporting food and beverage gas supply needs. The company’s reliable service, simplified ordering, and dedicated account support will help First Watch identify cost savings with the ability to expand operations. The restaurant chain sought a beverage gas supply partner who could improve operational efficiencies, strengthen supplier visibility, and provide nationwide coverage.

“EspriGas has proven to be a valuable partner to First Watch and has helped solve our CO 2 issues by streamlining our CO 2 program,” said Nathan Zimmer, Sr. Director of Facilities and Renovation at First Watch. “We are happy to have their efficiencies for our operators as well as the Home Office support staff.”

First Watch is an established restaurant chain with over 470 restaurants across 29 states. To further improve the chain’s position in the food and beverage industry, EspriGas signed on with First Watch in Q1 of 2023 as its premier beverage gas supplier.

“Our partnership with First Watch is further validation for EspriGas that the service we provide for the food and beverage industry is working and helping companies improve their overall operations,” said Beau Hoy, Beverage VP at EspriGas. “Working alongside one of the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chains is a great opportunity for our company. Acting as its strategic partner for beverage gas supply means identifying pain points and areas of opportunity to devise long-term solutions and strategies that will directly impact First Watch’s processes.”

Through technology integration and its extensive, reliable network of supply partners, EspriGas helps companies eliminate operational burdens and delays, save money, and deliver the gas they need when they need it. Learn more about EspriGas and its unique approach to gas supply: www.esprigas.com.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute.

In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. The restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

About EspriGas

EspriGas is a technology-driven industrial gas company that brings a modern approach to the industry. Using a combination of technology and a network business model, we deliver products locally and support organizations nationally. For over 25 years, EspriGas has built a network of gas supply partners to meet the needs of customers. As a single source gas provider, the EspriGas network includes 4,000+ supplier locations with a collective goal to make the cumbersome and complex gas industry simple.