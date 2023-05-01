Gladstone Announces Significant Deal Prior to Its M&A Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the eve of the financial services M&A advisor and executive search firm’s two-day event for RIA wealth managers at the Borgata hotel & casino in Atlantic City, Gladstone has been recognized for its advisory role in the strategic combination between Audax Private Equity, an $18B middle market investment firm, and Boston based Congress Wealth Management, a $5B+ HNW/UHNW RIA.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Congress, as we represented $2.4B RIA Pinnacle Advisory Group in its sale to them in 2021” explains Gladstone president Mike Bilotta. “We know the quality and fortitude of their executive team.”

According to Gladstone senior managing director Derek Bruton, “Our areas of specialization — deal advisory, strategic growth advisory and talent acquisition — have never been more in focus. While it’s good timing to make this announcement just before our conference, it has been a pleasure to assist as high-quality a PE firm as Audax in its strategic plan to partner with Congress Wealth, an expanding RIA that has proven its mettle in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

The invitation-only event for founders, principals, CIOs and g2 partners of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth RIAs and multi-family offices will be headlined by Gladstone’s highly anticipated update on M&A trends, Buyer and Seller panels, and Keynote Speaker Howie Roseman, two-time NFL Executive of the Year. Premier Sponsors include AQR, Orion, Realized 1031, & Worth Magazine. There will also be a charity hold ‘em poker tournament benefitting the Union League’s Legacy Foundation.

About Gladstone Group Inc.

Established in 2006, Gladstone Group Inc. is a nationally-recognized, specialized company offering M&A Advisory for RIAs (through Gladstone Associates, LLC) and Executive Search (via D.A.Kreuter Associates Inc) under one roof. The firm works closely with companies spanning the breadth of the financial services industry to provide tailored solutions for a broad range of M&A and talent recruitment needs.