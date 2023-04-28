Deep Eddy Vodka’s New RTD Tea Seltzer Product Drops From 5,000 Feet

Deep Eddy announces the release of Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers, including Sweet Tea, Lemon Tea and Peach Tea. The vodka-based seltzers are created using real tea and juices with a hint of bubbles for a crisp finish. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Eddy Vodka, one of the fastest-growing American-made spirits brands, has announced the launch of its latest hard seltzer line extension, Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers. Following the successful entry to the canned ready-to-drink (RTD) segment with the brand’s now award-winning Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda, the new Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers will be available in a variety of flavors, including lemon tea, sweet tea and peach tea.

“From the first sip, Deep Eddy’s newest tea seltzers are the perfect balance of refreshing and flavorful. Staying true to the brand’s roots, they are made with real fruit and ingredients - never sacrificing great taste,” said Hannah Venhoff, Vice President, Deep Eddy Vodka. “As the hard seltzer category continues to grow and vodka-based seltzers truly take the lead, Deep Eddy is uniquely positioned to innovate in this space, offering new hard seltzers to our lineup for a simple beverage that is light, refreshing and easy. Moreover, the new Tea variety is a nod to our origin story with Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka being the first flavor introduced under the Deep Eddy name.”

Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers celebrate the Austin-based brand’s first product, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, launched 13 years ago. With an unwavering commitment to quality flavors and real ingredients, the premium hard seltzers are created using real vodka, tea and juices with a hint of bubbles for a crisp finish.

To officially launch the new product, Deep Eddy posted a live “Tea Minus” style countdown on the brand’s Instagram, @DeepEddyVodka, along with multiple posts alerting Deep Eddy followers and the public of its plans to “drop the tea” on its newest product. Once the live countdown struck zero, Deep Eddy released a video featuring a single can of Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzer dropping 5,000 feet from a helicopter – taking drop culture, literally, and to new heights.

Each can of Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzer is 180 calories, gluten free and contains 4.5% alc/vol. The newest Deep Eddy hard seltzers are available nationwide in a 6-pack variety with a suggested retail of $16.99. Learn more about Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzer and find the closest retailer at deepeddyvodka.com.

ABOUT DEEP EDDY VODKA: Deep Eddy Vodka (70-80 proof), a premium spirits brand based in Austin, Texas, is one of the fastest growing premium spirits in the United States. An Established Growth Brand according to Beverage Information Group, Deep Eddy Vodka is recognized for its unique production process and incorporation of real, natural ingredients in its flavors. Born in Austin. Deep Eddy Vodka is ten times distilled and handcrafted in small batches using only premium ingredients and real flavors. The company’s line of products include: Deep Eddy Original Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Deep Eddy Vodka Hard Seltzers, and Deep Eddy Vodka Tea Hard Seltzers. More information on the brand can be found at @DeepEddyVodka on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.deepeddyvodka.com.