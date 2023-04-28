CommerceIQ Selected as Sam’s Club MAP Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommerceIQ, the leading Retail Ecommerce Management (REM) Platform, is announcing its new partnership with Sam’s Club Member Access Platform (MAP) as part of CommerceIQ’s Retail Media Management solution. As a member of MAP Partners Club, CommerceIQ can help brands optimize and scale their Sponsored Products campaigns through its integrated platform’s omnichannel insights for sponsored product ads, and AI-generated analytics and automations.

“With a rapidly evolving retail media landscape, it is more important than ever for brands to have the right insights and strategies to maximize their retail media investments and measure success,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO, CommerceIQ. “We are thrilled to be one of the first technology partners of Sam’s Club MAP, and to enable brands to harness the power of CommerceIQ’s unified platform to grow sales on Sam’s Club through our full-funnel insights for sponsored product ads, actionable analytics, and innovative automations.”

CommerceIQ can help brands improve the efficacy of their campaigns, drive sales, increase return on ad spend (ROAS) and grow share of voice. CommerceIQ’s Retail Ecommerce Management platform simplifies how brands operate their Sam’s Club media strategies by automating retail media bidding, streamlining SKU management activities through unified reporting and bulk actions on keyword strategies, and overall campaign management. This can also free up the valuable time spent on manual tasks for teams to focus on making the most important strategic decisions.

“Sam’s Club MAP is focused first on providing our members with a shopping experience that is easy, convenient, and personalized,” said Austin Leonard, Head of Sales at Sam's Club MAP. “We are excited to partner with CommerceIQ and share experiences, tools and opportunities that help members discover new products at the time they need and want them.”

CommerceIQ Retail Media Management for Sam’s Club is a force multiplier for brand advertisers by providing:

Competitive Insights : Brands could increase share of voice and visibility by more than 20% in 30 days using CommerceIQ’s competitive insights to identify where competitors are spending on trending keywords and shelves.

: Brands could increase share of voice and visibility by more than 20% in 30 days using CommerceIQ’s competitive insights to identify where competitors are spending on trending keywords and shelves. Integration with unified CommerceIQ REM platform : Integrations with CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform to connect retail media strategies with ecommerce sales management, digital shelf optimization to manage brands’ full holistic retail ecommerce strategies.

: Integrations with CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform to connect retail media strategies with ecommerce sales management, digital shelf optimization to manage brands’ full holistic retail ecommerce strategies. Full-funnel insights - Access to in-app and in-club consumption data for sponsored product ads allows brands to understand the impact media has on in-club sales.

Access to in-app and in-club consumption data for sponsored product ads allows brands to understand the impact media has on in-club sales. Predictive incrementality estimation model : CommerceIQ’s proprietary model predicts the incrementality of retail media investments to help brands make better budget decisions that can drive sales growth.

: CommerceIQ’s proprietary model predicts the incrementality of retail media investments to help brands make better budget decisions that can drive sales growth. Unified reporting : Self-service reporting that enables brands to build custom reports within seconds, with the ability to break out data by brands’ custom business units, as well as shopper channels like mobile, desktop, and apps.

: Self-service reporting that enables brands to build custom reports within seconds, with the ability to break out data by brands’ custom business units, as well as shopper channels like mobile, desktop, and apps. Hourly bidding and bulk edit capabilities : Brands could increase sales by more than 10% in 30 days through hourly bidding, bulk edit capabilities and unified reporting which provides a single view of performance across platforms, placement and business units, while enabling bulk editing of SKUs based on real-time results. Save time with bulk edit capabilities across campaigns, search term, keywords and all SKUs across bids based on performance metrics.

: Brands could increase sales by more than 10% in 30 days through hourly bidding, bulk edit capabilities and unified reporting which provides a single view of performance across platforms, placement and business units, while enabling bulk editing of SKUs based on real-time results. Save time with bulk edit capabilities across campaigns, search term, keywords and all SKUs across bids based on performance metrics. Campaign Optimizer : CommerceIQ’s rules-based logic can trigger adjustments to bids and budgets to help make sure that brands are continuously driving efficient incremental sales. This could eliminate nearly 2 million manual decisions a year.

: CommerceIQ’s rules-based logic can trigger adjustments to bids and budgets to help make sure that brands are continuously driving efficient incremental sales. This could eliminate nearly 2 million manual decisions a year. Flexible consumption models: Bring-your-own-agency, managed services, or self-service software.

To find out more about CommerceIQ Retail Media Management for Sam’s Club, visit here.

To find out more about CommerceIQ's unified REM platform, visit here.

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading retail ecommerce management (REM) platform for consumer brands to plan, monitor and execute their businesses and profitably grow market share across 650+ global online retailers. CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform brings together every aspect of a brand’s retail ecommerce business: sales and operations, retail media management, content management, and digital shelf optimization, to create a single source of truth. CommerceIQ’s machine learning and automations enables brands to connect organizational silos, power team efficiencies, and drive measurable sales impact. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai/

About Sam’s Club Member Access Platform

At Sam’s Club, we are member obsessed. We lead with this obsession by offering a curated assortment of high-quality products at an incredible value. We lead with this obsession by providing our members with a multi-touchpoint experience, whether they are shopping our Clubs, on SamsClub.com, in-app, or with Curbside Pickup and Delivery. We lead with this obsession every day. We know our members want a shopping experience that is easy, convenient, and personalized. And we know that our agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers, and marketers want to reach our members efficiently and effectively. With MAP [Member Access Platform], our journey starts with our members. Next, we create and give partners experiences, tools and opportunities that help members discover new products at the time they need and want them. MAP’s mission is to provide the most valuable and additive ads experience to our members. It's our member-first approach that differentiates us, along with the combination of our platform, our products, our people, our processes and our first-party data.