City of Chattanooga Selects CI&T to Accelerate Digital Modernization

CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, has been selected by the City of Chattanooga to modernize their digital platforms for essential city services. The initiative is an important step in the city's journey to becoming a more data-driven civic organization delivering secure and effective services to local residents and key community stakeholders.

The engagement reflects CI&T’s commitment to the public sector as an area of growth. As local and state governments look to accelerate digital transformation to optimize public services and modernize legacy systems, many are boosting investment in IT products and services. Gartner projects state and municipal IT spending to reach $125 Billion by 2026 as these organizations look to accelerate and sustain digitization for years to come.

“As one of the fastest growing cities in Tennessee, we are thrilled to be working with the City of Chattanooga to support the community and its growing digital needs,” said Young Pham, CI&T Chief Strategy Officer. “CI&T is dedicated to modernizing technology for local municipalities to improve everything from websites to city services to better meet the needs of residents.”

“CI&T brings an expansive portfolio of proven digital solutions and will approach this project with a user experience and mobile-first mindset. The result will be a ‘Digital Chattanooga City Hall’ for all residents and visitors alike,” said Tyson Morris, Chief Information Officer for the City of Chattanooga. “CI&T’s expertise and guidance, combined with ongoing user-testing and input from the community, will ensure we build a website and back-end-infrastructure that will serve our city for years to come and enable new features and capabilities as Chattanooga grows and the needs change.”

Facilitating technology modernization for local and state governments is also integral to advancing digital equity within communities and providing residents with the digital tools that can benefit their everyday lives. According to NASCIO, 48% of state IT leaders indicate that the majority of their applications need to be modernized. From app modernization to user experience, cloud services and digital product design and development, CI&T has been driving digital transformation for organizations across government, finance, retail, life sciences and more.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in AI powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.