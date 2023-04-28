Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market 2023 - 2028: Rising Rate of Unintended Pregnancies Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Pregnancy Test Kits Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pregnancy test kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during 2022 to 2028.
With the rising research and development and advancement in pregnancy testing kits, vendors offer innovative kits that fulfill consumers' demands.
New product launched in the pregnancy test kits market offers lucrative growth opportunities. In pregnancy test kit industries, manufacturers focus on pregnancy rapid tests with advanced technologies that are more sensitive and effective to improve the experience of consumers. In recent years, vendors have launched some digital and saliva-based pregnancy test kits.
The Emergence of Digital Pregnancy Testing Kits
In recent years, the introduction of digital pregnancy test kits, the new era in pregnancy test kits, has rapidly increased the adoption and offered market growth opportunities.
The devices like Clearblue Easy have quickly been adopted as home digital pregnancy test kits. In addition, some other companies- leading industry players- started developing digital pregnancy test kits. The constant advancement in pregnancy test kits and their technology is expected to boost the industry's growth over the forecast period.
Advancement in Pregnancy Testing Kits for Early Detection of Pregnancy Status
Most new kits come up with advancements in the global pregnancy test kits market. The test kits offer early detection (up to 5 to 6 days before missed period).
These pregnancy test kits becoming more popular in recent times. The vendors offering some of the products that offer early pregnancy detection have a high potential to accelerate industry growth in the upcoming time. The demand for these test kits is increasing because people know their pregnancy status without waiting to miss their period. Most women who conceived without protected sex are the major targeted population for this kind of pregnancy test kit.
Rising Rate of Unplanned Pregnancies
Globally, approximately half of the pregnancies are unintended every year. With the increasing burden of unplanned pregnancies and rising abortion among girls and maternal women, several governments focused on increasing knowledge about pregnancy testing as a preventive measure.
Among those initiatives, pregnancy testing kits were one of the leading parts. According to the World Family Planning 2022 published report (2022), around 41 countries where around half of the women who want to avoid pregnancies use modern contraceptives, while approximately 22 countries are only from Sub-Saharan Africa.
The population that avoids pregnancies promotes the growth of the pregnancy test kits market. With increasing knowledge among adult, teenage, and maternal-age women about unintended pregnancy, the demand for pregnancy test kits increases to avoid unwanted pregnancies and family planning.
Rising Birth Rate in Advanced Maternal Age
Pregnancy at the advanced maternal age (age 35 and above) is recognized as a risk factor for adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes.
However, advanced maternal-age pregnancies have become more popular over the last two decades. The possible maternal risk and pregnancy complications at age 35 and above include chromosomal abnormalities, spontaneous Miscarriage, preterm labor, gestational diabetes mellitus, pre-eclampsia, cesarean delivery, and stillbirth.
Some complications are commonly known among educated women in developed countries. These factors turn most women to test their pregnancy status as a preventive method at home, contributing to the home pregnancy test kits market.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Emergence of Digital Pregnancy Testing Kits
- Advances in Pregnancy Testing Kits for Early Detection of Pregnancy Status
- Products Launched & Progress Toward Next-Generation Pregnancy Test Kits
Growth Enablers
- Rising Rate of Unintended Pregnancies
- Growing Awareness & Adoption of Pregnancy Test Kits in Middle-Income Geographies
- Rising Birth Rate in Advanced Maternal Age
Restraints
- Lack of Awareness & Access to Pregnancy Testing Kits in Low-Income Countries
- Concern About Tests Accuracy
- Increasing Use of Contraceptives
Market Segmentation
by Sample Type
- Urine
- Others
by Product
- Line
- Digital
by Distribution Channels
- Offline
- Online
by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Key Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Church & Dwight
- SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
Other Prominent Vendors
- AccuBioTech
- Axis Medicare
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Biosynex
- bioMerieux
- Cardinal Health
- Cupid Limited
- Confirm BioSciences
- Cyclotes.de
- Everly Health (Natalist)
- Fairhaven Health
- Femometer
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Germaine Laboratories
- INTEC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mankind Pharma
- Meril Life Sciences
- MP Biomedicals
- Medsource Ozone Biomedicals
- Healthpoint
- Princeton BioMeditech Corporation
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Piramal Pharma)
- QuidelOrtho
- Ro
- Salignostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- SUGENTECH
- Turklab A.S.
- Trinity Biotech
- Wondfo
