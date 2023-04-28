Pindrop Partners with NTT DATA to Bring Advanced Voice Fraud Detection and Authentication Solutions to Japan

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pindrop, a leading provider of voice security and authentication solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring next-generation voice fraud detection and authentication technology to the Japanese market.

NTT DATA has a strong presence in Japan, providing IT services and solutions to a wide range of industries, including finance, healthcare, and retail. By partnering with Pindrop, NTT DATA will be able to offer its customers advanced voice security and authentication solutions that can help protect against fraud and secure sensitive information.

"We believe that voice security and multi factor authentication will play an increasingly important role in protecting businesses and consumers alike," said Tomonori Kohara, Head of Network Solutions Division, of NTT DATA. "We are excited to partner with Pindrop to bring their world-class voice security solutions to the Japanese market."

As voice-based interactions continue to increase in popularity across industries, there is a growing need for advanced voice security and authentication solutions. Pindrop's cutting-edge technology uses deep learning and artificial intelligence to analyze voice, detect fraud, and help prevent attacks. Pindrop's solutions are trusted by some of the world's largest organizations, including banks, insurance companies, and government agencies.

"NTT DATA has a deep understanding of the Japanese market and a strong reputation for providing reliable and innovative IT solutions," said Anurag Srivastava, GM - Asia Pacific of Pindrop. "We are thrilled to partner with NTT DATA to bring our advanced voice fraud detection and authentication technology to customers in Japan."

About Pindrop

Pindrop is a leading provider of voice security and authentication solutions. Pindrop's cutting-edge technology uses deep learning and artificial intelligence to analyze voice, detect fraud, and prevent attacks. Pindrop's solutions are trusted by some of the world's largest organizations, including banks, insurance companies, and government agencies. For more information, please visit www.pindrop.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA, a part of NTT Group, is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.