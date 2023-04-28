Excalibur Investment Banking Facilitates Partnership between Salas O’Brien and Crossey Engineering

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excalibur Investment Banking is pleased to announce that Crossey Engineering and Salas O’Brien have joined forces, further propelling Salas O’Brien as one of the leading international engineering and technical services firms across the world.

A Canadian engineering firm with a 60-year international legacy, Crossey Engineering complements Salas O’Brien’s existing capabilities in mechanical, electrical, lighting, audiovisual, commissioning, and sustainable design. The merger creates a combined presence of more than 70 North American offices with over 2,200 team members. The Crossey team will continue to be managed by its current leaders, adopting the Salas O’Brien name after a transition period.

“Crossey Engineering is known for strong technical leadership on highly complex projects like healthcare facilities and high-technology buildings,” said Darin Anderson, Salas O’Brien chairman and CEO. “Our values and approach are totally aligned, and we are excited about the future for our clients and our team.”

Salas O’Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create the most respected engineering and technical services firm in the world, as measured by clients and team members.

“Crossey Engineering is excited to join with Salas O’Brien and build upon 60 years of serving clients around the world with our ‘engineering first’ approach,” said Clive Lacey, president and CEO of Crossey Engineering. “By combining our skills and expertise, we will unite to make an even more significant impact as innovation and technology leaders.”

Excalibur Investment Banking was engaged by Salas O’Brien to source and initiate the transaction. “The leadership and culture that permeate Salas O’Brien have created an organization like no other,” said Edward Novicky, Managing Director of Excalibur Investment Banking. “Salas O’Brien’s technical expertise, coupled with its culture based on shared ownership and shared governance, has compelled many leaders and shareholders to join Salas O’Brien and together to advance our communities and society. The partnership between Salas O’Brien and Crossey Engineering makes each company even stronger and continues to cement Salas O’Brien as one of the top engineering and technical services firms in the industry.”

About Salas O’Brien

Salas O’Brien is an engineering and technical services firm that is focused on advancing the human experience through the built environment. The Salas O’Brien team is Engineered for ImpactTM, helping clients achieve critical goals, advancing its team members through growth and opportunity, and operating at the center of important global issues including sustainability and decarbonization. Salas O’Brien is a top firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record and Consulting-Specifying Engineer and has appeared for the past 10 years on the Inc. 5000 list of North America’s fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.salasobrien.com.

About Crossey Engineering

Crossey Engineering Ltd. (CEL) is a multi-disciplined engineering consulting firm dedicated to engineering excellence and exceptional service. The company believes in designing efficient buildings while working within each client's budgets, timetables, and aesthetic visions. Since 1963, CEL has offered mechanical and electrical engineering, and over the years, the company has expanded its services to include lighting design, sustainability, telecommunications, ICAT, A/V, security, and commissioning. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.cel.ca.

About Excalibur Investment Banking

Excalibur is an investment bank located in Washington, DC that represents clients in buy-side mergers & acquisitions, sell-side mergers & acquisitions, and capital raising transactions. The firm’s typical investment banking engagements range from $50 million to $1 billion in a wide array of industry sectors and geographies. Excalibur’s strengths lie in the middle market and in its relationships with shareholders who pride company culture, leadership, and legacy in parallel with company profits. More information on Excalibur can be found at www.excaliburib.com.