Attentive Energy Partners with MRV Group to Launch State-wide Surveys to Gather Recommendations for Improved Small/Diverse Business and Nonprofit Engagement in Offshore Wind Supply Chain in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive Energy LLC, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC, today announced a new collaboration with supplier diversity and development firm MRV Group, LLC initiating two state-wide small/diverse business and nonprofit surveys to evaluate the challenges and business development pathways for these groups to enter the offshore wind industry.

The surveys will seek feedback from for-profit and non-profit organizations in New Jersey and focus on procurement processes, grant applications, and DEIJ business certification, such as Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE), Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses (SDVOB), Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (DOBE), LGBT-Owned Business Enterprises (LGBTBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Tribal Communities, and Justice-Involved Individuals. All survey participants will be eligible for a business development award that comprises networking and mentorship opportunities, including a private session with offshore wind executives.

“Effective DEIJ and local content implementation is critical to the buildout of a local offshore wind supply chain across New Jersey,” said Attentive Energy Managing Director, Damian Bednarz. “These surveys are forward thinking in its intention to identify a pathway that increases participation from social equity populations in offshore wind and serve as a resource for the entire industry. We look forward to sharing our insights and survey findings with the economic development community across the state and wider U.S. offshore wind industry.”

The survey launch follows the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJBPU) release of its third offshore wind solicitation on March 7, 2023. The third solicitation seeks to secure New Jersey’s position as the hub of offshore wind energy and gain momentum in establishing major ecosystems for workforce development, manufacturing, and operations and maintenance to support the region’s offshore wind projects and the development of a green economy.

“These surveys are a step forward in understanding the barrier to entry and provide a baseline for the offshore wind industry at large. The participation of New Jersey businesses and non-profits is a priority to meet the state’s environmental, economic, workforce, and social goals,” says Managing Director and Founder of MRV Group, Glenn O. Vickers II. MRV Group is managing and implementing the survey, which aims to represent New Jersey’s 21 counties and 564 municipalities.

“Giving New Jersey small businesses like mine the opportunity to shape an entire industry from the ground up speaks volumes to the intentions of the organizations leading this effort. We have already seen the impact of the industry's commitment to local families including environmental justice communities in New Jersey firsthand through innovative pathways for career advancement,” Robin Berg Tabakin, Esq., MBA President of Technoforce LLC

Edgard Hernandez, Executive Director of Atlas Co. says, “As a resident, and small business owner. We need the business community to engage with the offshore wind industry and green technology to ensure continued business growth and expansion into an industry that will dominate most economies worldwide. America must continue to lead in innovation and technology to secure our place globally.”

“I’ve lived in New Jersey my entire life, and I have seen how the dearth of manufacturing and more recently the technology sectors have affected my state and community, this along with the vast socio-economic disparities further uncovered by the COVID-19 pandemic on New Jersey residents, small businesses and nonprofits, with the supply chain and economic development opportunities from offshore wind we have the ability to go on the offensive and score long term wins for the state of New Jersey and the United States,” Brian Moore, Manager Supply Chain and Economic Development from the National Supplier Diversity Institute.

“The offshore wind industry is providing new contract opportunities for women and minority owned businesses. Without direct dialogue that comes from small businesses and non-profits like WCEC about historical challenges we cannot come together effectively to fully benefit from the contract opportunities across the industry,” says Rana Shanawani, Executive Director of the WCEC Women's Business Center of New Jersey.

The surveys can be accessed at https://www.businesssurveygrants.com. Responses are due by May 31, 2023.

About Attentive Energy

Attentive Energy LLC, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC, is delivering offshore wind opportunities to empower communities today and tomorrow. Attentive Energy is developing an 84,332-acre area located approximately 54 miles from its nearest point to New York and 42 miles from its nearest point to New Jersey. When completed, the project has the potential to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy to power nearly 2.2 million homes. We are guided by deep experience in the offshore sector and a forward-thinking commitment to put people first, on and off the coast. With the power of offshore wind, we will strengthen our communities, forge a new industry, and build an inclusive clean energy economy. For more information, visit www.attentiveenergy.com.

About MRV Group

MRV Group LLC is a privately-owned supplier diversity and development firm that provides commercial, industrial, and community solutions for public-private enterprises. MRV Group engineers economic and social equity for all.