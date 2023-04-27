AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of AmeriTrust Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of AmeriTrust Group, whose principal insurance subsidiaries operate under an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement. AmeriTrust Group is headquartered in Southfield, MI. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive. (See below for a listing of the rated AmeriTrust Group insurance subsidiaries.)

The ratings reflect AmeriTrust Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of AmeriTrust Group were previously placed under review with positive implications in April 2022, following the announcement that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, a member of AF Group. The positive outlooks reflect the role AmeriTrust will have going forward following its Dec. 31, 2022 acquisition and also considers the level of integration, synergies and strategic opportunities provided to both companies.

The FSRs of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been removed from under review with positive implications with an assigned outlook of positive for the following members of the AmeriTrust Group:

Star Insurance Company

Century Surety Company

ProCentury Insurance Company

Williamsburg National Insurance Company

Ameritrust Insurance Corporation

