Starr Now Directly Underwrites Technical Risks Property Insurance Through Its Own Insurance Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starr Insurance Companies today announced that, as of April 23, the company now directly underwrites its property - technical risks through its own insurance companies, concluding a successful 17-year relationship with Chubb.

This transition of Starr’s complex risks and energy property business to Starr’s own insurance companies should be seamless for our clients. Clients will continue to work directly with Starr’s team of industry experts, who use the same approach to technical risks management and offer the same capacity levels and client servicing. The only change clients will see is that Starr’s insurance companies will be the named entities issuing the policies.

“We’ve been underwriting the complex risks and energy property business for more than 55 years,” said Richard Shaak, President, International Insurance and Starr Tech. “We thank Chubb for its support throughout this relationship.”

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

