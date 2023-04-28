The Government of Canada awards Concordia a historic $123M research grant to electrify society and decarbonize communities

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada urgently needs innovation and adaptation of new technologies to enable electrification based on renewable energy sources coupled with research into how society will be transformed by such change.

Today, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne announced that Concordia University will receive a Canada First Research Excellence Fund grant of $123,160,035 to support the activities and initiatives encompassed in Electrifying Society: Towards Decarbonized Resilient Communities.

This investment represents the largest single research award in the university’s history. It will significantly amplify Concordia’s already formidable expertise in several areas related to electrification, smart buildings and net zero communities, furthering Concordia’s leadership in helping Canada achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Together, the university and its partners will establish a world-leading research program designed to apply novel technologies to create innovative energy sources, secure critical infrastructure and deliver affordable, green energy to municipalities and communities across Canada, from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

“ This bold investment from the Government of Canada speaks to Concordia’s reputation as a leader in sustainability research. We and our partners are part of the fabric of communities across the country, and this historic funding will help chart a course for a more sustainable, resilient future for Canada and the world.”

- Graham Carr, president and vice-chancellor, Concordia University

“ The Canada First Research Fund is extremely competitive in nature, with only 11 being granted this year, so we should feel very proud of this accomplishment. It speaks to Concordia’s ability to create meaningful partnerships with government, industry and community. None of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of our faculty, researchers and staff.”

- Dominique Bérubé, vice-president of research and graduate studies, Concordia University

Quick facts on electrification research at Concordia

With the expertise of more than 140 researchers from different disciplines, Concordia aims to be a world leading institution in addressing the challenges of achieving decarbonized, resilient and sustainable communities.

The university recently announced its PLAN/NET ZERO project, demonstrating our steadfast commitment to decarbonizing our own campuses and achieving carbon neutrality before 2040. This bold move aligns closely with the objectives of the Electrifying Society initiative.

Concordia’s core strength in this field is also evident from its Canada Excellence Research Chair in Smart, Sustainable and Resilient Communities and Cities, two award-winning Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Strategic Research Networks in Smart Net-Zero Energy Buildings and our leadership in the $160 million-plus Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada–funded Cyber Security Innovation Network (CSIN).