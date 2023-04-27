Bold New Outdoor Ad Sounds STD Alarm

AHF's bold new nationwide outdoor ad campaign warns that STDs and drug-resistant gonorrhea are on the rise. The VNR also announces AHF's "Gonorrhea Alert" ad campaign running in 36 cities across the U.S. over the next 12 weeks.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV and AIDS healthcare provider, is using a bold new outdoor ad campaign to warn people drug-resistant gonorrhea is on the rise. In a just-posted Video News Release, AHF shows how its advertising is drawing attention to the importance of regular STD testing. The ad campaign is running in 36 cities over the next 12 weeks.

About AHF

