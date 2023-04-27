Maria Sophocles, M.D., Reveals How Stress Impacts Vaginal Health During Stress Awareness Month.

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a given month, 75 percent of Americans will experience moderate to high stress levels, of which 77 percent will experience physical health complications due to stress. Without proper management, stress can negatively impact overall health, including immune health, sleep, digestive health, and even vaginal health. In light of Stress Awareness Month, Maria Sophocles, M.D., board-certified gynecologist and Medical Director of Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, NJ, reveals how immense stress can negatively impact vaginal health.

“When under stress, the body produces cortisol, the stress hormone that readies the body’s fight or flight response,” says Sophocles. “When the body produces too much cortisol over time, it disrupts the immune system and various hormones within the body – which affects the overall health of the vagina. This can lead to irregularities in vaginal health that may result in vaginal irritation and discomfort.”

Below, Dr. Sophocles shares the effects stress can have on vaginal health.

Increase in vaginal discharge. Vaginal discharge is produced by estrogen hormones in the body as part of the vaginal cleaning process. However, as cortisol levels rise due to stress, estrogen levels drop causing the “self-clean” process in the vagina to be disrupted, making it difficult for the vagina to rid itself of bad bacteria and therefore over producing discharge in an attempt to clean itself. Vaginal dryness and discomfort. Stress can lead to decreased blood flow to the vaginal tissue, resulting in decreased lubrication and vaginal dryness. This dryness can lead to painful and uncomfortable sex. While it’s important to address the root cause of your stress, there are short term solutions that can help alleviate vaginal dryness such as using a vaginal moisturizer, like Replens Long-Lasting Moisturizer, that replenishes the cells of the vaginal wall. Additionally, using a lubricant like Replens Silky Smooth during sex can also help alleviate vaginal irritation and discomfort. Changes in vaginal pH. Unfortunately, stress can suppress the immune system over time, resulting in disrupted pH levels in the vagina. Abnormal odor, pain, and itching around the vagina are all signs of a pH imbalance. If you are experiencing any of these signs, I recommend using RepHresh Vaginal Gel which balances pH and eliminates odor for up to three days. Increased risk of STIs. When stress suppresses the immune system, it disrupts the protective vaginal microbiota, which increases your chances of contracting an STI, so it’s important to keep vaginal yeast and bacteria in balance. To help maintain vaginal flora in a normal range, consider incorporating a vaginal probiotic into your routine such as RepHresh Pro-B. While other forms of birth control protect against pregnancy, it’s best to also keep condoms on hand such as Trojan BareSkin Raw to enhance your protection against STIs. Lower libido. As cortisol levels rise due to stress, testosterone levels drop dramatically, causing a decrease in sex drive. Additionally, when stressed, your mind may be too distracted to focus on sexual desire, hindering your sexual activity. Stress can also disrupt your mood and increase your chances of depression and anxiety, both of which can drastically diminish your libido. Changes to your menstrual cycle. The menstrual cycle revolves around changing estrogen and progesterone hormone levels. When stress levels rise, it can alter your natural estrogen and progesterone levels, causing your menstrual cycle to become irregular, your PMS symptoms to intensify, or your period to be missed altogether.

“If you are experiencing any severe physiological or psychological impacts of stress, see a medical professional who can provide you access to additional care and resources,” says Sophocles. “However, small changes to your daily schedule, such as lifestyle changes like meditation, exercise, and spending more time with friends and family, can help reduce stress levels and keep your health – including vaginal health – in check.”