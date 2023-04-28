Arch RoamRight Publishes Its 2023 Travel Insurance Playbook℠

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch RoamRight has released its 2023 Travel Insurance Playbook℠, a reference guide for travel industry professionals. The Travel Insurance Playbook provides insights into travel trends, valuable statistics, travel insurance case studies and inside tips from travel advisors and industry specialists.

“2022 was a remarkable year for the travel industry, and 2023 is shaping up to be even more promising,” says Linda Fallon, Executive Vice President of Travel, Accident & Health at Arch Insurance. “Even with a challenging economic forecast, people are making travel a priority. Our Travel Insurance Playbook covers all things travel related, and it can help travel advisors design customized experiences for their clients. From issues that concern travelers to the top three travel trends in 2023, the Travel Insurance Playbook has it all.”

The Travel Insurance Playbook features details about the most used travel insurance benefits, popular domestic and international destinations and top motivators when booking a trip. Included are travelers’ purchase habits and factors that influence vacation planning.

Learn what travel professionals have shared, where they see travel going in the future, and what they are doing to optimize their sales strategies. Find out how social media is increasingly influencing travel through compelling visuals and insights into destinations around the world.

To request a printed copy or digital download of the Travel Insurance Playbook, visit https://www.roamright.com/playbook/

About Arch RoamRight

Arch RoamRight (www.RoamRight.com) is the co-branding of Arch and RoamRight® marks used by Arch Insurance Company to market its travel insurance that insures U.S. residents traveling around the world. From trip cancellation to travel medical insurance plans and an award-winning mobile app and website, Arch RoamRight™ is an industry leader in innovation and technological solutions. In 2021, Arch RoamRight won multiple American Business Awards® and was named one of the Best in Travel Insurance for 2021 by Money.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward−looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward−looking statements.

Forward−looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward−looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward−looking statements involve the Company’s current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and the Company’s ability to maintain and improve its ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events, including pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to the Company of reinsurance to manage the our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to the Company; a disruption caused by cyber-attacks or other technology breaches or failures on the Company or the Company’s business partners and service providers, which could negatively impact the Company’s business and/or expose the Company to litigation; and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward−looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward−looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source — Arch Insurance North America

Tag — arch-insurance