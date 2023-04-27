UCCS to Honor Susan Edmondson as 2023 KPWE Unstoppable Woman at Scholarship Fundraiser May 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment (KPWE) at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is proud to announce that longtime Pikes Peak area business and philanthropic leader Susan Edmondson will be honored as the 2023 Unstoppable Woman on May 15 at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs.

The award will be presented at the annual KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Event, a scholarship fundraiser and celebration of graduating KPWE scholars. KPWE’s mission is to support nontraditional UCCS students who are starting or returning to college after having overcome significant personal adversity. The program provides financial assistance, mentorship, and career-focused workshops, including a $6,000 annual scholarship award currently presented to 26 students each year.

Edmondson, this year’s honoree, has led an economic resurgence into the city center as President and CEO of Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, a membership organization supporting downtown as the economic, civic, and cultural heart of the city. In this role, she oversees four corporate entities (two nonprofits and two tax districts) that have spurred more than $2 billion of new investments in the city’s core. She also holds a master’s degree in public administration from UCCS.

KPWE Advisory Board Chair, Lee Noble, said that Susan’s “unrivaled passion for our community, be it through her economic development work or her longtime work with foundations supporting the arts and culture of our region, is distinctive for the impact she’s achieved. Susan’s positive impact on others, mentorship, and commitment to meaningful change support the values of KPWE every day.”

The event will be held on May 15 at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs. Beverages and light appetizers will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed by the evening’s program from 5-6 p.m., followed by a dessert reception. Tickets are $65 each and defray program and event costs. 100% of gifts made at the event will directly support KPWE student scholarships. More information and online registration forms are available here.

To make a gift to the KPWE Scholarship Fund, please click here.

About the KPWE Scholarship at UCCS

The KPWE scholarship, established in 1998 by Karen and Jim Possehl, provides financial assistance and mentor support for nontraditional UCCS students who are starting or returning to college after having overcome significant personal adversity. In addition to providing tuition assistance, KPWE matches scholars with community mentors who offer encouragement and professional contacts. The program provides career-focused workshops giving students the chance to gain skills outside of the classroom. Since the program’s inception, more than 200 KPWE scholars have graduated from UCCS. For more information on the KPWE Scholarship program, visit kpwe.uccs.edu.