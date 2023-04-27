Brown Books Kids Releases a Classic Sing-Along Picture Book With New York Times Bestselling Authors Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York Times bestselling author duo Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson capture the wonder, imagination and joy that children experience with that first toy car in: Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! (Brown Books Kids; on sale: April 25, 2023). This sing-along, read-aloud picture book is sure to be non-stop entertainment at story time as educators and parents read this book over and over again to the catchy tune of “This Old Man.”

★" Young children will love everything about this book and will soon be "reading" it to anyone who will listen... playful, high-octane fun!"—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

“ Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! incites a child-like happiness in the reader. Penning the book in rhyme, to the iconic tune of 'This Old Man,' will place this joyful romp of a picture book on the bedtime story rota in households everywhere."—Carmen Agra Deedy, New York Times Bestselling Author and Host of the Emmy Award-Winning Children's Program, "Love That Book!"

Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson have written 30+ picture books together. With a number of bestselling household favorites including Chicka Chicka 1, 2, 3 and Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?, Martin and Sampson have continually made it their mission to inspire children’s literacy. When Bill Martin Jr passed in 2006, he left behind a number of manuscripts unpublished that he co-wrote with Michael Sampson. Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! is one of those invaluable remaining works that Brown Books Kids is bringing to life with the award-winning illustrations of Argentinian illustrator, Nathalie Beauvois.

Publishers Weekly has raved that “ Beauvois’s elaborately textured, highly dimensional surfaces recognize the paper collage legacy of Eric Carle and Lois Ehlert, [and] creates a series of striking contrasts to the repeating text’s simple rhymes.” In Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! Beauvois’s illustrations follow the words over the hill and into the sky, though the mud and into the tub. Her playful use of illustration to complement the rhyming text and cheerful tune will make this book a household favorite for years to come. Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! will be the third book publishing from Brown Books Kids by Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson with illustrations by Nathalie Beauvois, following Armadillo Antics and Ten Little Squirrels released in 2022.